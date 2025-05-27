Cardinals vs. Orioles Prediction: Will the Orioles win 4 straight?

The St. Louis Cardinals remain in Baltimore to face the Orioles at 6:35 PM ET on Tuesday night. It’s the second game of a three-game set. Can the Orioles win the game outright in this even-odds showdown? Keep reading for our Cardinals vs. Orioles betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Andre Pallante (STL) vs. Tomoyuki Sugano (BAL)

The St. Louis Cardinals are 30-24 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cardinals are 32-22 ATS this season.

The Baltimore Orioles are 19-34 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Orioles are 21-32 ATS this season.

Cardinals vs. Orioles Game Matchup and Betting Odds

969 St. Louis Cardinals (-110) at 970 Baltimore Orioles (-110); o/u 8.5

6:35 PM ET, Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Cardinals vs. Orioles Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the Cardinals money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

St. Louis Cardinals DFS Spin

Cardinals third baseman Nolan Gorman recorded half of his team’s hits in their 5-2 loss to the Orioles on Monday afternoon. In that game, the 25-year-old left-handed hitter went 2 for 3 with a run scored. For the season, Gorman is hitting .188 with 1 home run, 9 RBIs, and an OPS of .569 across 85 at-bats. Nolan Gorman had a .753 OPS in road games last season, making him an appealing DFS option in Baltimore on Tuesday night.

Baltimore Orioles DFS Spin

Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday recorded multiple hits in his team’s 5-2 win over the Cardinals on Monday. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, the 21-year-old left-handed hitter went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored. Holliday is hitting .267 with 6 homers, 23 RBIs, 3 steals, and an OPS of .743 in 142 at-bats this year. The Austin, TX, native is batting .324 with a .927 OPS in home games this season. That fact makes Jackson Holliday worth a look in most DFS formats on Tuesday.

Cardinals vs. Orioles MLB Betting Trends

St. Louis is 5-1 straight up in their last 6 games against Baltimore.

St. Louis is 12-11 straight up after a loss this season.

Baltimore is 4-14 straight up after a win this season.

Baltimore is 5-11 straight up in interleague games this season.

Cardinals vs. Orioles Betting Prediction

I like the Cardinals in this matchup. A few relevant numbers will make the case for St. Louis in this contest. The Cardinals are 28-23 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest and 22-19 straight up in non-division games this season. What’s more, St. Louis is 3-1 straight up in their last 4 games overall and 6-4 straight up in starting pitcher Andre Pallante’s starts this year. I think the Redbirds bounce back with an outright win over the Orioles in Baltimore on Tuesday night. The pick is St. Louis -110 on the money line over Baltimore at Bovada.lv.

Cardinals vs. Orioles MLB Betting Prediction: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS -110