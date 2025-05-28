Cardinals vs. Orioles Prediction: Will the Cards win 5 out of 6?

The St. Louis Cardinals remain in Baltimore to face the Orioles at 6:35 PM ET on Wednesday night. It’s the final game of a three-game set. Can the Orioles win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Cardinals vs. Orioles betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Miles Mikolas (STL) vs. Cade Povich (BAL)

The St. Louis Cardinals are 31-24 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cardinals are 33-22 ATS this season.

The Baltimore Orioles are 19-35 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Orioles are 21-33 ATS this season.

Cardinals vs. Orioles Game Matchup and Betting Odds

923 St. Louis Cardinals (+105) at 924 Baltimore Orioles (-125); o/u 8.5

6:35 PM ET, Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Cardinals vs. Orioles Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing the Cardinals money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

St. Louis Cardinals DFS Spin

Cardinals left fielder Lars Nootbaar reached base 4 times in his team’s 7-4 win over the Orioles on Tuesday night. In that game, the 27-year-old left-handed hitter went 3 for 4 with a homer, 2 RBIs, a walk, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Nootbaar is hitting .249 with 8 homers, 27 RBIs, 4 steals, and an OPS of .765 across 209 at-bats. Lars Nootbaar is batting .298 with an OPS of .796 when behind in the count this season. That fact makes the Cardinals outfielder worth a look in DFS on Wednesday.

Baltimore Orioles DFS Spin

Orioles designated hitter Ryan O’Hearn drove in 75% of his team’s runs in their 7-4 loss to the Cardinals on Tuesday. Hitting out of the #5 spot in the batting order, the former Kansas City Royal went 1 for 3 with a homer, 3 RBIs, a walk, and a run scored. O’Hearn is hitting .340 with 9 homers, 21 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .986 across 156 at-bats this year. The 31-year-old left-handed hitter is batting .381 with an OPS of 1.040 this month. That fact makes Ryan O’Hearn worthy of DFS consideration on Wednesday.

Cardinals vs. Orioles MLB Betting Trends

St. Louis is 10-13 straight up as a road underdog this season.

St. Louis is 12-16 straight up as the road team this season.

Baltimore is 78-71 straight up as a favorite since the start of last season.

Baltimore is 3-1 straight up in their last 4 games overall.

Cardinals vs. Orioles Betting Prediction

Baltimore has been a disappointment this season. The Orioles had hopes for the playoffs, but they currently sit 16 games below .500 with a record of 19-35 with a few days left in May. But the O’s may have started to turn things around. After firing their manager, Brandon Hyde, on May 17th, Baltimore has shown some signs of life.

In the Orioles’ last 7 games, they are 4-3 straight up with wins over the Brewers, Red Sox, and Cardinals in that span. That might not seem like much, but Baltimore was 2-14 straight up in their previous 16 games. The Orioles still have a good lineup and have been one of the better home teams in baseball for the past few seasons. I think the O’s earn a hard-fought win over a gritty Cardinals team on Wednesday night. The pick is Baltimore -125 on the money line over St. Louis at Bovada.lv.

Cardinals vs. Orioles MLB Betting Prediction: BALTIMORE ORIOLES -125