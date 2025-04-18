Cardinals vs. Mets Prediction: Will St. Louis pull off the upset?

​The St. Louis Cardinals are set to face the New York Mets on Friday, April 18, 2025, at 4:10 PM PDT at Citi Field in New York. The pitching matchup features right-hander Miles Mikolas for the Cardinals against left-hander David Peterson for the Mets. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Cardinals vs. Mets matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets

7:10 p.m. ET, Friday, April 18, 2025

Citi Field, Queens, New York

Cardinals vs. Mets Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Mets are -155 moneyline favorites to beat the Cardinals. St. Louis, meanwhile, is a +139 moneyline underdog. The total, meanwhile, sits at 8 runs.

Cardinals vs. Mets Public Betting: Bettors Backing New York

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 82% of bets are on the Mets’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Cardinals: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas is looking to rebound after a challenging start to the 2025 season. Through his first three outings, he holds an 0-2 record with a 9.00 ERA over 13 innings, allowing 13 earned runs and posting a WHIP of 1.62. In 2024, Mikolas finished with a 10-11 record and a 5.35 ERA across 32 starts, demonstrating durability but struggling with consistency. Notably, he has maintained a low walk rate over the past two seasons, but has been susceptible to two-strike hits.

Mets: David Peterson

David Peterson has started the 2025 season on a strong note. In three starts, he has compiled a 1-1 record with a 2.70 ERA, striking out 17 batters over 16.2 innings and recording a WHIP of 1.38. Peterson’s recent performance includes a solid outing against the Athletics, where he pitched six innings, allowing two runs and striking out five without issuing a walk. In the 2024 postseason, he contributed effectively out of the bullpen, posting a 2.92 ERA over five appearances.

Cardinals vs. Mets MLB BETTING PREDICTION

This matchup presents a contrast between Mikolas’s experience and Peterson’s recent form. The Cardinals will aim to support Mikolas with early offense to alleviate pressure, while the Mets look to capitalize on Peterson’s momentum and home-field advantage. Both teams are seeking to gain traction in the early stages of the 2025 season. Given the fact that the Cardinals have been tethered to a .500 record, I’m going to back St. Louis in an upset.

Cardinals vs. Mets MLB Playoffs Prediction: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS +139