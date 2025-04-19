Cardinals vs. Mets Prediction: Will New York keep rolling vs. STL?

​The St. Louis Cardinals (9–11) aim to halt a three-game road losing streak as they face the New York Mets (13–7) at Citi Field on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 PM ET, with national coverage on FOX. What’s the best bet in today’s Cardinals vs. Mets matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets

4:05 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 19, 2025

Citi Field, Queens, NY

Cardinals vs. Mets Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Mets are -170 moneyline favorites. The Cardinals, meanwhile, are +145 moneyline underdogs. The total sits at 8.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Mets Public Betting: Bettors Love NY

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 83% of bets are on the Mets’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Pitching Matchup

Matthew Liberatore (STL, LHP)

Liberatore enters with a 1–1 record, a 3.93 ERA, and a 0.98 WHIP. He showcased his potential in his last outing, delivering six shutout innings with seven strikeouts against the Phillies to secure his first win of the season. However, he has previously struggled against the Mets, allowing five earned runs over four innings in a 2023 start.

Kodai Senga (NYM, RHP)

Senga boasts a 2–1 record with an impressive 1.06 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP. In his most recent start, he delivered seven scoreless innings, marking his best performance since 2023. ​

Recent Performance

The Mets have secured victories in the first two games of the series, including a 5–4 win on Friday, highlighted by Francisco Lindor’s walk-off home run in the ninth inning. The Cardinals, now 1–7 on the road, will look to rebound and avoid a series sweep.​

Players to Watch

Brendan Donovan (STL)

Donovan continues to be a bright spot for the Cardinals, leading the team with a .380 batting average and 30 hits.

Pete Alonso (NYM)

Alonso remains a consistent power threat in the Mets’ lineup, contributing significantly to their offensive success.​

Cardinals vs. Mets MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Give me the Mets on the runline. The Mets have won seven out of the last 10 meetings between these two teams. That includes a six-game winning streak. The Cardinals haven’t defeated the Mets since April of 2024.

Cardinals vs. Mets MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK METS -1.5 (+125)