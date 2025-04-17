Cardinals vs. Mets Prediction: Is betting total set too high?

​The St. Louis Cardinals will face the New York Mets on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at Citi Field. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 PM PDT. The pitching matchup features right-hander Andre Pallante for the Cardinals against right-hander Griffin Canning for the Mets. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Cardinals vs. Mets matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Mets are -150 moneyline favorites to win tonight’s game. The Cardinals, meanwhile, are +125 moneyline underdogs. The total sits at 7.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Mets Public Betting: Bettors Love NY

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 68% of bets are on the Mets’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Andre Pallante – St. Louis Cardinals

Andre Pallante, a 26-year-old right-hander, has been a versatile arm for the Cardinals since his MLB debut in 2022. As of March 30, 2025, he holds a career record of 18–14 with a 3.78 ERA and 213 strikeouts. Pallante has experience both as a starter and reliever, providing flexibility to the Cardinals’ pitching staff. In the 2025 season, he continues to be a reliable option on the mound, aiming to build on his previous performances. ​

Griffin Canning – New York Mets

Griffin Canning, a 28-year-old right-hander, joined the Mets after spending the early part of his career with the Los Angeles Angels. As of April 11, 2025, he has a career record of 26–35 with a 4.77 ERA and 496 strikeouts. Canning is known for his solid command and was awarded a Gold Glove in 2020. In the 2025 season, he looks to establish himself as a key contributor in the Mets’ rotation.

Cardinals vs. Mets MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Both teams are looking to gain momentum in the early part of the season. The Cardinals will rely on Pallante’s consistency, while the Mets hope Canning can deliver a strong performance at home. This matchup offers an opportunity for each team to make a statement as they navigate the competitive landscape of the National League.

Give me the under, which is 7-3 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams.

Cardinals vs. Mets MLB Prediction: UNDER 7.5