Cardinals vs. Marlins MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Cardinals vs. Marlins series will open at 6:40 p.m. ET on Monday night. With Sonny Gray set to oppose Braxton Garrett in the pitching matchup, what’s the sound bet in tonight’s series opener?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

951 St. Louis Cardinals (-154) at 952 Miami Marlins (+130); o/u 7.5

6:40 p.m. ET, Monday, June 17, 2024

loanDepot Park, Miami, FL

Cardinals vs. Marlins: Public Bettors Love St. Louis in Opener

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 78% of bets are on the Cardinals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Pages hits another HR in win over Cubs

Pedro Pagés went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and walk in the Cardinals win over the Cubs on Sunday. Pagés is your run-of-the-mill backup catcher who’s getting an opportunity to mix in for St. Louis with the injury to Willson Contreras. He doesn’t play enough to be fantasy relevant despite some solid numbers in the upper minors.

Chisholm Jr. provides only offense for Marlins

Jazz Chisholm Jr. went 2-for-4 with an RBI against the Nationals on Sunday. It was a quiet day for the Marlins offense as they could only muster one run against Washington. Chisholm’s single in the fifth inning temporarily tied the game at one. He’s hitting .260 with a .762 OPS and 34 RBI this year.

Cardinals vs. Marlins MLB Betting Trends

Marlins are 1-11 SU in their last 12 games played on a Monday

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of St. Louis’ last 11 games

Marlins are 1-10 SU in their last 11 games when playing as the underdog

The total has gone UNDER in 14 of St. Louis’ last 17 games against an opponent in the National League

Cardinals vs. Marlins MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The total has fallen under in nine out of the Cardinals’ last 11 games overall, is 9-3 in their last 12 road contests and is a perfect 7-0 in their last seven league matchups. On the other side, the under is 10-3 in the Marlins’ last 13 league games and has cashed in five out of Miami’s last seven home games when playing on a Monday.

Cardinals vs. Marlins MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 7.5