Cardinals vs. Dodgers Prediction: Is total set too low?

​ The Los Angeles Dodgers (38–26) will look to even their series against the St. Louis Cardinals (35–28) this afternoon at Busch Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. ET (1:15 p.m. CT). What’s the best bet in this Dodgers vs. Cardinals matchup?

The Dodgers will send right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto to the mound, while the Cardinals counter with right-hander Erick Fedde.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals

2:15 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 7, 2025

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Dodgers are -190 moneyline favorites to beat the Cardinals, who are +160 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, it sits at 8.5 runs.

Public Betting: Bettors Favor Dodgers

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 69% of the bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Pitching Matchup

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (LAD)

Yamamoto enters the game with a 6–4 record and a 2.39 ERA over 67.2 innings, boasting 77 strikeouts against 23 walks and a 1.00 WHIP. Despite a rough outing in his last start against the Yankees, where he allowed four runs on seven hits in 3 2/3 innings, Yamamoto has been dominant overall, allowing two runs or fewer in seven of his last eight starts.

Erick Fedde (STL)

Fedde holds a 3–5 record with a 3.82 ERA over 68.1 innings, recording 44 strikeouts and 29 walks with a 1.29 WHIP. His recent performances have been less impressive, surrendering nine runs over his last 16 innings and suffering back-to-back losses.

Recent Team Performance

The Dodgers are aiming to bounce back after a 5–0 shutout loss to the Cardinals in the series opener, where they were stifled by Sonny Gray and the Cardinals’ bullpen. Despite the loss, Los Angeles has a potent offense, leading MLB in both OPS and runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have been strong at home, winning 21 of their last 30 games, including the recent victory over the Dodgers. Their offense ranks 10th in OPS and 7th in runs scored, indicating a balanced attack.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Considering Yamamoto’s overall consistency and the Dodgers’ offensive prowess, Los Angeles is favored to win today’s matchup. However, the Cardinals’ recent home success and Fedde’s potential to rebound could keep the game competitive.

Expect a close contest with both teams contributing offensively, but the Dodgers’ edge in starting pitching and lineup depth may prove decisive.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5