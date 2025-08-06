Cardinals vs. Dodgers MLB Prediction: Will game stay under total?

The Cardinals arrive in Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium to close out this brief interleague series. St. Louis sits at 57–58, hovering around .500 in the NL Central, while the Dodgers are firmly atop the NL West at 66–48 and home to one of the most potent rosters in baseball. What’s the best bet in today’s Cardinals vs. Dodgers matchup?

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers

4:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday, August 5, 2025

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Public Betting & Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Dodgers are -201 moneyline favorites to beat the Cardinals, who are +179 underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 9 runs.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting data page shows that the majority of public bettors are on the Dodgers.

Pitching Matchup

Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals) enters with a 6–9 record and a 3.96 ERA over 21 starts, showing flashes of finesse as he mixes off-speed offerings with moderate strikeout volume (~6.9 K/9) and a 1.28 WHIP. Historically against the Dodgers, his limited outings (mostly relief) carry a 7.27 ERA—a small sample but one to note.

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers) makes his eighth pitching start of the season, sporting a 2.40 ERA, 17 strikeouts in 15⅔ innings, though with just a 1.27 WHIP and cautious usage in short bursts. In his last outing against Cincinnati, he exited early due to hip cramps—though the Dodgers confirmed he’s scheduled to start again today.

Offensive & Team Context

Ohtani continues his MVP-caliber season at the plate, leading the Dodgers with 38 home runs, 73 RBIs, and batting averages around .276 this year, and recently surged with a .421 average in his last five games. Dodger lineup depth is strong with standout bats like Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, and Mookie Betts supporting him.

The Cardinals counter with middle-of-the-order contributors such as Willson Contreras (team leader in homers and RBIs) and Lars Nootbaar, with emerging production from Brendan Donovan, Masyn Winn, and Alec Burleson providing depth and situational punch.

Ohtani’s length: Given his recent hip issue and limited workload, his ability to deliver deep enough innings without cramping out will be pivotal.

Key Factors to Watch

Liberatore’s control vs. Dodgers’ bounce‑back hitters: While effective at times, he tends to struggle when facing teams with aggressive, disciplined batting orders.

Run total setups: Experts lean toward the Under, as games between these teams—especially with cautious pitching usage—have tilted low-scoring thus far.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Betting Prediction

All signs point to a Dodgers home win. If Ohtani navigates at least three quality innings, his bullpen should manage effectively behind him. His bat continues to be elite, and the Dodgers’ offensive balance gives them clear upside. Meanwhile, Liberatore faces a top-tier lineup and will need to deliver one of his stronger outings to keep St. Louis in the game.

My pick: Dodgers 5, Cardinals 3. Expect Ohtani to go around three to four innings clean, Dodgers’ offense to deliver timely scoring, and a controlled bullpen performance to seal the deal.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers MLB PREDICTION: UNDER 9