Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Prediction: Will teams’ cash another over?

​The Diamondbacks drubbed the Cardinals on Friday night in Arizona. With Sonny Gray set to oppose Ryne Nelson in the pitching matchup on Saturday night at Chase Field, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks clash?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks

7:15 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 19, 2025

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Cardinals are -115 moneyline favorites to beat the Diamondbacks, who are +104 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, is sitting at 8.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Public Betting: Bettors Leaning St. Louis

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 56% of the bets are on the Cardinals moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Pitching-wise, St. Louis typically features consistency, ranking well in ERA, while Arizona counters with a tougher staff that allows 5.08 runs per game—but Chase Field could help temper run support. With the series opener already decided 4–3, the pitchers who follow likely emphasize control over strikeouts, especially in a tight ballpark.

Offenses are conventional—St. Louis leans on balanced attack and situational hitting, while Arizona depends on power hitters to break through. With both bullpens carrying mixed results, late-inning drama appears likely if the game remains close.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over, which is 8-1-1 in the Cardinals’ last 10 games overall. Following their 7-3 win over the Cardinals, the over has now hit in three out of Arizona’s last four games.

While Sonny Gray can dominate in any give start, he also is prone to give up home runs. Just like last night’s game, this one could need all nine innings to cash the over. That said, eventually, I believe the two teams will combine for enough runs to cash said over.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5