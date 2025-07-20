Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Prediction: Will Arizona Complete Sweep?

​The St. Louis Cardinals wrap up their three-game set at Chase Field seeking redemption after dropping the first two contests to Arizona. The Diamondbacks have dominated thus far—outscoring St. Louis 17–4—and are firmly in control as they approach Sunday’s series finale. With both clubs hovering near .500—St. Louis at 51–48, Arizona at 49–50—this game carries added weight for teams still chasing postseason relevance. What’s the smart bet in today’s Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks

4:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 20, 2025

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Diamondbacks are -139 moneyline favorites to beat the Cardinals, who are +125 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, is sitting at 7 runs.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Public Betting: Bettors Backing Arizona

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 65% of the bets are on the Diamondbacks moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Starting Pitchers

Miles Mikolas (5–6, 4.94 ERA) takes the mound for St. Louis, aiming to regroup after erratic stretches on the road. His only six quality starts came mostly at home, and his road ERA sits closer to 5.58, per recent analysis. Expect Mikolas to battle control issues and try to limit damage early, especially after allowing nine runs to Arizona in Saturday’s crushing 10–1 defeat.

Opposing him is Merrill Kelly (8–5, 3.34 ERA), who’s been reliably solid and durable for Arizona. Kelly owns a respectable 3.43 ERA in ten starts at home and continues to deliver length, having completed at least five innings in 11 of his 20 starts this year.

Recent Form & Matchups

Arizona’s bats came to life Saturday, igniting behind Eugenio Suárez, who launched two home runs to extend his season total to an MLB-leading 33. Corbin Carroll was equally electric, clubbing two triples and maintaining his league-leading triple pace (12 on the season). The early-game surge—scoring in each of the first four innings—demonstrated Arizona’s aggressiveness at the plate.

St. Louis, however, hasn’t provided much offense lately, scoring only four runs across two games. Brendan Donovan has been their most consistent hitter—14-for-46 in July with a five-game hitting streak, but Saturday’s slump continued as the Cardinals managed just one run.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Given Arizona’s explosive Saturday performance and Kelly’s consistency, the home team holds the edge. I’m predicting a Diamondbacks win, 6–4, with Kelly soaking up innings and the Arizona lineup delivering one more early punch. If St. Louis can scratch a few runs and keep this within two or three, the +1.5 run line on the Cardinals could pay off, but Arizona feels poised to cap the series with a win.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks MLB Playoffs Prediction: ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS -139