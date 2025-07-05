Cardinals vs. Cubs Prediction: Will Chicago win series vs. St. Louis?

​The Cardinals will look to bounce back as they continue their first-ever trip to Wrigley Field this season, after a humbling 11–3 loss on July 4 that included a franchise-record eight homers allowed. On the other side, the Cubs are riding high—they lead the NL Central by 4 games, can boast a potent offense (5.33 runs per game), and a rock-solid bullpen with a 3.18 ERA (second-best in MLB). What’s the best bet in today’s Cardinals vs. Cubs matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs

2:20 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 5, 2025

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Cardinals vs. Cubs Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Cubs are -120 moneyline favorites to beat the Cardinals, who are +100 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, is sitting at 10.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Chicago

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 51% of the bets are on the Cubs moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Pitching Matchup

Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals, LHP, 6–6, 3.70 ERA, 1.159 WHIP, 76 K in 92.1 IP): After a rocky start to June, Liberatore has settled in nicely—posting a 3.70 ERA and a 3.05 FIP, and giving up just 40 runs over 92 innings. His ability to suppress hard contact and limit baserunners makes him a stabilizing presence in the rotation. He’s struggled at times with consistency, but overall he’s the steady hand the Cardinals will lean on today.

Drew Pomeranz (Cubs, LHP, 2–1, 0.00 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 23 K in 23.1 IP): Pomeranz, acquired by the Cubs this spring, has made two strong starts so far—yielding. Expect the veteran southpaw to rely on deception and control to keep the Cardinals in check.

Offense & Trends

Cubs: Fueled by sluggers like Seiya Suzuki (24 HR), Pete Crow‑Armstrong (23 HR), and Kyle Tucker, the Cubs are a serious run threat. Yesterday’s barrage of eight home runs showcased their offensive firepower.

Cardinals: Struggling on the road with a .690 OPS and still searching for consistency since the sweep in Pittsburgh. They’ll pin their hopes on veterans like Nolan Arenado (Gold‑Glove defense, clutch bat) along with contrarian bats from the likes of Willson Contreras and Brendan Donovan.

Key Players to Watch

Pete Crow‑Armstrong: Already homered twice off Mikolas—he’s been one of the most effective hitters against him.

Willson Contreras: The Cardinals’ power-hitting DH/1B, who’s been a bright spot lately, gets to face his former club again.

Cardinals vs. Cubs MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Energy around Wrigley is electric after yesterday’s offensive show. The Cubs enter with momentum and home-field confidence, while St. Louis desperately needs to avoid falling deeper into a slump.

The over is now 7-3 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams. Then again, so are the Cubs. Given St. Louis’ recent struggles, give me Chicago.

Cardinals vs. Cubs MLB Playoffs Prediction: CHICAGO CUBS -120