Cardinals vs. Cubs Prediction: Is Betting Total too Low?

​This latest installment of the storied Route 66 rivalry sees the St. Louis Cardinals (48–42) visiting the Chicago Cubs (53–36) under the lights at Wrigley. It’s a crucial finale to the three-game series, with Chicago holding a slim lead in the standings and looking to capitalize on home-field advantage. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Cardinals vs. Cubs matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs

6:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 6, 2025

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Cardinals vs. Cubs Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Cubs are -210 moneyline favorites to beat the Cardinals, who are +175 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, is sitting at 7.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Public Betting: Bettors Love Chicago

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 74% of the bets are on the Cubs moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Pitching Matchup

The Cubs will hand the ball to Matthew Boyd (8–3, 2.65 ERA), who has been stellar at home—going 7–10 ATS in his starts but winning 75 % of games where he’s favored. Opposing him is Erick Fedde (3–8, 4.56 ERA), who has struggled especially as an underdog, with the Cardinals going 3–8 in his moneyline starts.

Recent Form & Trends

Chicago is thriving at home, having won 15 of their last 20 games at Wrigley . They’re also 7 of 8 following a loss, and the bullpen is among the league’s best. By contrast, St. Louis, while strong on the road, has cooled off—especially under Fedde—and has dropped several night games at Wrigley lately.

Yet St. Louis does hold some advantage in franchise rivalry history: they’ve covered 11 of their last 13 games as NL underdogs on the road. Still, their offense has gone silent at times, making them tricky to back consistently.

Key Storylines

Bullpen edge: Chicago’s relief corps ranks second in MLB ERA; St. Louis ranks 12th.

Offensive firepower at Wrigley: Seiya Suzuki, Michael Busch, and Pete Crow‑Armstrong have key roles in Chicago’s recent surge.

Contrasting experiences: The Cubs are rolling under pressure; St. Louis has faded in hostile late-night environments at Wrigley.

Cardinals vs. Cubs MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. In the last 10 meetings between these two teams, the over has cashed seven times. The first two games in this series have been high-scoring. The Cubs won on Friday night, 11-3. On Saturday, the Cardinals rallied for an 8-6 victory. With a trash can on the mound in Erick Fedde, the over should cash again tonight.

Cardinals vs. Cubs MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 7.5