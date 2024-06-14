Close Menu
    MLB Articles

    Cardinals vs. Cubs MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Cardinals vs. Cubs

    The Cardinals vs. Cubs will ignite their rivalry this weekend, with the first game starting at 2:20 p.m. ET on Friday. With Kyle Gibson set to oppose Jordan Wicks in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet today at Wrigley Field?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    901 St. Louis Cardinals (-102) at 902 Chicago Cubs (-116); o/u 8

    2:20 p.m. ET, Friday, June 14, 2024

    Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

    Cardinals vs. Cubs: Public Bettors Leaning towards St. Louis

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 55% of bets are on the Cardinals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Donovan hits fifth homer of season

    Brendan Donovan hit his fifth homer Thursday to help the Cardinals edge the Pirates 4-3. Donovan has been dropped in the lineup, even against righties, but he’s making a case for another opportunity hitting first or second with his current eight-game hitting streak. He’s back up to .248/.325/.380 overall, even though his .271 BABIP is 50 points lower this his career mark.

    Suzuki goes 0-for-3 in loss

    Seiya Suzuki went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base on Thursday. Suzuki missed a couple of games last week with tightness in his side, but seemed to be feeling better in this one as evidenced by the stolen base. It was his fifth steal in 43 games this season. He had only six steals in 138 games with the Cubs last season.

    Cubs are 3-12 SU in their last 15 games against an opponent in the National League

    Cubs are 4-16 SU in their last 20 games when there was no favorite

    The total has gone UNDER in 11 of St. Louis’ last 14 games against an opponent in the National League

    Cardinals are 3-11 SU in their last 14 games played on a Friday when playing on the road

    Cardinals vs. Cubs MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The under is 12-5 in the Cardinals’ last 17 games overall, is 11-3 in their last 14 games against an opponent from the National League and is 8-3 in their last 11 divisional matchups. On the other side, the under is 6-0 in the Cubs’ last six games overall and is 4-1 in their last five games against the Cardinals.

    Cardinals vs. Cubs MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8

