Cardinals vs. Braves Prediction: Will game turn low-scoring?

​The St. Louis Cardinals (9–13) will face the Atlanta Braves (8–13) on Monday, April 21, 2025, at Truist Park in Atlanta. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game will feature a pitching matchup between Erick Fedde for the Cardinals and Spencer Schwellenbach for the Braves. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Cardinals vs. Braves matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves

7:15 p.m. ET, Monday, April 21, 2025

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Cardinals vs. Braves Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Braves are -179 moneyline favorites versus the Cardinals, who are +160 underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 8.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Braves Public Betting: Bettors Love Atlanta

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 69% of the bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Pitching Matchup:

Erick Fedde (STL): Fedde enters the game with a 1–2 record, a 3.43 ERA, and a 1.14 WHIP over 21 innings pitched this season. He is seeking his first career win against the Braves, having made 10 previous appearances without a victory.

Spencer Schwellenbach (ATL): Schwellenbach has a 1–1 record with a 2.55 ERA and an impressive 0.85 WHIP over 24.2 innings in 2025. He is looking to rebound after allowing six runs in his most recent start.

Team Overview:

Cardinals: St. Louis is dealing with injuries to key players, including Masyn Winn (back), Zack Thompson (lat), and Iván Herrera (foot).

Braves: Atlanta has struggled offensively, with a 5–12 record and challenges in out-hitting opponents in key metrics like wOBA and home runs.

Cardinals vs. Braves MLB BETTING PREDICTION

I’m taking the under. In the last four meetings between these two teams, the under cash three times. The under is also 7-3 in the Cardinals’ last 10 games overall.

Cardinals vs. Braves MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5