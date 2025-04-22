Cardinals vs. Braves Prediction: Can Atlanta win by multiple runs?

The St. Louis Cardinals remain in Atlanta to face the Braves at 7:15 PM ET on Tuesday night. It’s the second game of a three-game set. Can the Braves cover the run line as home favorites? Keep reading for our Cardinals vs. Braves betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Andre Pallante (STL) vs. Michael Petersen (ATL)

The St. Louis Cardinals are 9-14 straight up this year. They are 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cardinals are 12-11 ATS this season.

The Atlanta Braves are 9-13 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Braves are 9-13 ATS this season.

Cardinals vs. Braves Game Matchup and Betting Odds

905 St. Louis Cardinals (+175) at 906 Atlanta Braves (-211); o/u 8

7:15 PM ET, Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Cardinals vs. Braves Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 89% of public bettors are currently backing the Braves money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

St. Louis Cardinals DFS Spin

Cardinals center fielder Victor Scott II drove in one-third of his team’s runs in their 7-6 loss to the Braves on Monday. The 24-year-old left-handed hitter went 3 for 4 with a double, 2 RBIs, a stolen base, and a run scored. For the season, Scott is batting .264 with 1 homer, 9 RBIs, 8 steals, and an OPS of .700. Victor Scott II is hitting .294 in night games this season, making him an interesting DFS option on Tuesday.

Atlanta Braves DFS Spin

Braves third baseman Austin Riley reached base 3 times in his team’s 7-6 win over the Cardinals on Tuesday. The 6’2” right-handed hitter went 2 for 3 with a homer, 2 RBIs, a walk, and 2 runs scored. Riley is hitting .278 with 6 homers, 15 RBIs, and an OPS of .838 this year. The Memphis native is batting .349 over his past 15 games. That fact makes Austin Riley worthy of DFS consideration in most formats.

Cardinals vs. Braves MLB Betting Trends

St. Louis is 11-7 ATS as an underdog this season.

St. Louis is 8-5 ATS after a loss this season.

Atlanta is 1-7 ATS after a win this season.

Atlanta is 6-9 ATS as a favorite this season.

Cardinals vs. Braves Betting Prediction

I like the Cardinals to cover the run line in this game. St. Louis is 11-10 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest and 11-9 ATS in non-division games this season. The Cardinals will start right-hander Andre Pallante in this game. The 26-year-old California native is quietly having a good season. Pallante is 2-1 this year with a 3.22 ERA, a 1.07 WHIP, and a .207 batting average against. I like his chances to pitch well enough for St. Louis to hang in this game and either win it outright or lose by 1 run. The pick is St. Louis +1.5 at -125 odds on the run line over Atlanta at Bovada.lv.

Cardinals vs. Braves MLB Betting Prediction: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS +1.5 (-125)