    Cardinals vs. Braves MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Cardinals vs. Braves

    The St. Louis Cardinals remain in Atlanta to face the Braves at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday afternoon. It’s the final game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Cardinals vs. Braves betting prediction.  

    Can the Braves win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

    Projected starting pitchers: Miles Mikolas (STL) vs. Spencer Schwellenbach (ATL) 

    The St. Louis Cardinals are 51-47 straight up this year. St. Louis is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cardinals are 49-49 ATS this season.

    The Atlanta Braves are 54-43 straight up this year. Atlanta is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Braves are 44-53 ATS this season.

    Cardinals vs. Braves Game Matchup and Betting Odds

    955 St. Louis Cardinals (+132) at 956 Atlanta Braves (-156); o/u 8.5

    1:35 PM ET, Sunday, July 21, 2024

    Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

    Cardinals vs. Braves Public Betting Information

    Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 69% of public bettors are currently backing the Braves money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    St. Louis Cardinals DFS Spin

    Cardinals left fielder Brendan Donovan had a big day at the plate in his club’s 9-5 win over the Braves in the final game of a twin bill on Saturday. In that contest, the left-handed hitter from Enterprise, Alabama went 2 for 5 with a homer, a single, 3 RBIs, and a run scored. Across 406 plate appearances this season, Brendan Donovan is slashing .275/.342/.415 with 9 homers and 48 RBIs. Over the past 30 days, Donovan is batting .352 with an OPS of .918, making him an interesting DFS option on Sunday.

    Atlanta Braves DFS Spin

    Braves third baseman Austin Riley had multiple hits in his team’s 9-5 loss to the Cardinals in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday. In that contest, the 2-time All-Star went 2 for 4 with a homer, a double, an RBI, and a run scored. For the season, Riley is batting .261 with 13 homers, 40 RBIs, and a .795 OPS spanning 355 plate appearances. The Memphis native is batting .333 with an OPS of 1.051 in 12 career at-bats against Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. That fact puts Austin Riley in play for DFS purposes on Sunday. 

    St. Louis is 23-27 straight up after a win this season.

    St. Louis is 3-5 straight up in their last 8 games overall.

    Atlanta is 26-16 straight up after a loss this season.

    Atlanta is 30-18 straight up as the home team this season.

    Cardinals vs. Braves Betting Prediction

    Friday’s game between these two clubs was rained out so they played a doubleheader on Saturday. Atlanta won the first game, 3-2 in 10 innings while St. Louis won the second game 9-5 behind 14 hits. I like the Braves to win the rubber match on Sunday due to the pitching matchup.

    St. Louis will start 35-year-old righty Miles Mikolas on Sunday. He’s 7-8 with a 5.13 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP this season. Mikolas has a 5.50 ERA during day games, which could be an issue during Sunday’s matinee showdown with the Braves.

    Atlanta will be starting Spencer Schwellenbach, who’s 3-4 with a 4.43 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP this year. Schwellenbach has a 3.68 ERA at home this season, which is much better than his road ERA of 5.16 in 2024. For those reasons and more, I like the Braves to win this game outright at home on Sunday afternoon.

    Cardinals vs. Braves MLB Betting Prediction: ATLANTA BRAVES -156 

