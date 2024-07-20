Cardinals vs. Braves MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Sonny Gray will oppose Bryce Elder in game two of Saturday’s pitching matchup at Truist Park. With the Cardinals listed as a road favorite and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, what is the smart play tonight from Atlanta?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

909 St. Louis Cardinals (-118) at 910 Atlanta Braves (+108); o/u 8.5

7:20 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 20, 2024

Truist Park, Atlanta

Cardinals vs. Braves Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 86% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

St. Louis Cardinals DFS SPIN

The Cardinals dropped to 50-46 after losing to the Cubs last Sunday. Brendan Donavan had a nice game, despite the loss going 3-3 at the plate. St. Louis will open their second half of the season in Atlanta.

Atlanta Braves DFS SPIN

The Braves improved to 53-42 after defeating the Padres on July 14th. last night. Travis d’Arnaud hit a pair of home runs in the victory. Atlanta will send Bryce Elder to the mound for game two of Saturday’s doubleheader.

Cardinals vs. Braves MLB Betting Trends

Atlanta is 5-5 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The Braves are 5-5 SU in their last 10 games against St.Louis.

The total has gone under in 4 of the last 5 home games for the Braves.

Cardinals vs. Braves MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Cardinals in the first five innings. Sonny Gray has been great for the Cardinals so far in 2024 with a 9-6 record, 3.34 ERA and a WHIP at 1.05. On the other side is Bryce Edler who has a record at 1-3 and holds a 5.71 ERA and WHIP of 1.62. St. Louis is the play in the first five innings.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Cardinals -135 F5