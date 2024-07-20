Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Cardinals vs. Braves MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Cardinals vs. Braves

    Sonny Gray will oppose Bryce Elder in game two of Saturday’s pitching matchup at Truist Park. With the Cardinals listed as a road favorite and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, what is the smart play tonight from Atlanta?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    909 St. Louis Cardinals (-118) at 910 Atlanta Braves (+108); o/u 8.5

    7:20 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 20, 2024

    Truist Park, Atlanta

    Cardinals vs. Braves Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 86% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    St. Louis Cardinals DFS SPIN

    The Cardinals dropped to 50-46 after losing to the Cubs last Sunday. Brendan Donavan had a nice game, despite the loss going 3-3 at the plate. St. Louis will open their second half of the season in Atlanta.

    Atlanta Braves DFS SPIN

    The Braves improved to 53-42 after defeating the Padres on July 14th. last night. Travis d’Arnaud hit a pair of home runs in the victory. Atlanta will send Bryce Elder to the mound for game two of Saturday’s doubleheader.

    Atlanta is 5-5 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The Braves are 5-5 SU in their last 10 games against St.Louis.

    The total has gone under in 4 of the last 5 home games for the Braves.

    Cardinals vs. Braves MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Cardinals in the first five innings. Sonny Gray has been great for the Cardinals so far in 2024 with a 9-6 record, 3.34 ERA and a WHIP at 1.05. On the other side is Bryce Edler who has a record at 1-3 and holds a 5.71 ERA and WHIP of 1.62. St. Louis is the play in the first five innings.

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Cardinals -135 F5

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com