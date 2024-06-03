Close Menu
    Cardinals vs. Astros MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Interleague play hits Minute Maid Park on Monday night where the Cardinals vs. Astros series begins at 8:10 p.m. ET. With Kyle Gibson set to oppose Justin Verlander in the pitching matchup tonight, what’s the smart bet for bettors from Houston?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    963 St. Louis Cardinals (+144) at 964 Houston Astros (-172); o/u 8.5

    8:10 p.m. ET, Monday, June 1, 2024

    Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

    Cardinals vs. Astros: Public Bettors Love Houston

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 69% of bets are on the Astros’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Gorman homers in Cards’ victory

    Nolan Gorman went 2-for-4, homered and drove in three runs on Sunday night as the Cardinals triumphed over the Phillies 5-4 in 10 innings. Gorman got the scoring started with a bang, crushing a 367-foot (108.6 mph EV) two-out, two-run shot off of Phillies’ right-hander Taijuan Walker in the opening frame. He then smacked a two-out go-ahead RBI single off of Gregory Soto to give the Cardinals the lead in the 10th inning. Gorman also walked and struck out twice in the ballgame, finishing the evening 1-for-4. On the season, he’s now slashing .223/.310/.457 with 11 long balls and 28 RBI.

    Caratini hits fourth homer of season

    Victor Caratini, starting behind the plate for Houston for the third time in four games, hit his fourth homer Sunday against the Twins. He nearly had a second; his 401-foot fly to right-center in the seventh would have been a homer in 20 ballparks, according to Statcast. We still like Yainer Díaz, but Caratini is certainly one of the game’s top-30 catchers and really should have landed a starting job as a free agent over the winter. He’ll probably continue to cut into Díaz’s playing time in at least the short-term, making Díaz expendable in one-catcher shallow leagues.

    Cardinals are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games

    Astros are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games

    Cardinals are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games against Houston

    Astros are 3-8 SU in their last 11 games when playing at home against St. Louis

    Cardinals vs. Astros MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The total has gone under in six out of the Cardinals’ last seven games overall, is 5-1 in their last six road games and has cashed in five out of their last seven games played on a Monday. On the other side, the under is 9-2 in the Astros’ last 11 games overall, is 11-3 in their last 14 games against an opponent from the National League and is a perfect six-for-six when playing as a favorite.

    Cardinals vs. Astros MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5

