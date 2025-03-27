Brewers vs. Yankees Prediction: Will offenses break out in Bronx?

​The New York Yankees will host the Milwaukee Brewers on March 27, 2025, at Yankee Stadium, marking Opening Day for both teams. The first pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. ET, with the game broadcast nationally on ESPN. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Brewers vs. Yankees matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Milwaukee Brewers (+130) at New York Yankees (-155)

3:05 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 27, 2025

Yankee Stadium, New York, NY

Brewers vs. Yankees: Bettors Love New York to pick up first win

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Starting Pitchers

The Yankees will send left-hander Carlos Rodón to the mound. Rodón, who posted a 16-9 record with a 3.96 ERA in 32 starts during the 2024 season, has had a mixed performance in Spring Training, recording a 5.40 ERA over 10 innings.

The Brewers will counter with right-hander Freddy Peralta. Peralta finished the 2024 season with an 11-9 record and a 3.68 ERA in 32 starts. His Spring Training was less stellar, with an 8.56 ERA over 13.2 innings.

Yankees Lineup and Offseason Move

The Yankees underwent significant roster changes in the offseason. Notably, they acquired first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and outfielder Cody Bellinger to bolster their lineup. Bellinger is expected to start in center field, while Aaron Judge moves to right field. Catcher Austin Wells is set to make history as the first catcher to lead off for the Yankees on Opening Day.

The pitching rotation has also seen adjustments due to injuries. Ace Gerrit Cole is sidelined following Tommy John surgery, and Luis Gil is also on the injured list. As a result, the rotation features Rodón, Max Fried, Marcus Stroman, Will Warren, and Carlos Carrasco. Devin Williams, acquired from the Brewers, will serve as the closer.

Brewers Lineup and Offseason Moves

The Brewers have experienced notable changes, particularly in their infield. With the departure of shortstop Willy Adames to the San Francisco Giants, Joey Ortiz is expected to take over at shortstop. Vinny Capra and Oliver Dunn are anticipated to share duties at third base.

Brewers vs. Yankees MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Neither of these pitchers inspired much confidence this spring. Peralta was ripped by the Diamondbacks in his final tune-up for the regular season, while Rodon was merely fine. I like the over 8 runs at Bovada.lv in this one.

Brewers vs. Yankees MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8