Brewers vs. Reds Prediction: Can the Reds win as home favorites?

The Milwaukee Brewers head to Cincinnati to face the Reds at 7:10 PM ET on Monday night on FS1. It’s the first game of a 3-game set. Can the Reds win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Brewers vs. Reds betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Aaron Civale (MIL) vs. Brady Singer (CIN)

The Milwaukee Brewers are 32-28 straight up this year. They are 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games. The Brewers are 32-28 ATS this season.

The Cincinnati Reds are 29-31 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Reds are 32-28 ATS this season.

Brewers vs. Reds Game Matchup and Betting Odds

953 Milwaukee Brewers (+105) at 954 Cincinnati Reds (-124); o/u 9.5

7:10 PM ET, Monday, June 2, 2025

Great American Ballpark, Cincinnati, OH

TV: FS1

Brewers vs. Reds Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Reds money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Milwaukee Brewers DFS Spin

Brewers center fielder Jackson Chourio recorded multiple hits in his team’s 5-2 win over the Phillies on Sunday afternoon. In that game, the 21-year-old right-handed hitter went 2 for 5 with 2 singles, an RBI, and a run scored. For the season, Chourio is hitting .258 with 9 homers, 35 RBIs, 11 steals, and an OPS of .726 in 256 at-bats. Jackson Chourio is hitting .313 with an OPS of .947 in his last 7 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Monday.

Cincinnati Reds DFS Spin

Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz drove in the majority of his club’s runs in their 7-3 loss to the Cubs on Sunday. Hitting out of the #3 spot in the batting order, the 2024 MLB stolen base leader went 2 for 3 with a homer, 2 RBIs, a walk, and 2 runs scored. De La Cruz is hitting .258 with 12 homers, 42 RBIs, 17 steals, and an OPS of .786 in 233 at-bats this year. The 23-year-old switch-hitter is batting .288 with an .899 OPS against right-handed pitching this season. That fact makes Elly De La Cruz worthy of DFS consideration against Brewers righty Aaron Civale on Monday.

Brewers vs. Reds MLB Betting Trends

Milwaukee is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games against Cincinnati.

Milwaukee is 14-13 straight up in National League games this season.

Cincinnati is 18-21 straight up in National League games this season.

Cincinnati is 9-11 straight up in division games this season.

Brewers vs. Reds Betting Prediction

I like the Brewers in this matchup. Milwaukee is currently riding a seven-game winning streak that includes 3-game sweeps of the Red Sox at home and the Phillies on the road. Some other numbers point to the Brew Crew winning this contest outright on Monday.

Milwaukee is 19-12 straight up after a win and 28-24 straight up when playing on no rest this season. What’s more, the Brewers are 29-25 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest and 2-1 straight up in starting pitcher Aaron Civale’s starts this year. The pick is Milwaukee +105 on the money line over Cincinnati at Bovada.lv.

Brewers vs. Reds MLB Betting Prediction: MILWAUKEE BREWERS +105