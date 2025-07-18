Brewers vs. Dodgers Prediction: Will game turn into a pitcher’s duel?

​The Brewers (56–40) arrive in L.A. trailing in the NL Central but riding solid recent play—sitting around .500 against the spread this season. Meanwhile, the Dodgers open up fresh off a strong homestand, bolstered by the ballpark’s pitcher-friendly dimensions and typical late-summer evening conditions—cool temps (~75 °F), moderate humidity (64 %), and mild 10 mph out-to-left wind. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Brewers vs. Dodgers matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers

10:10 p.m. ET, Friday, July 18, 2025

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Brewers vs. Dodgers Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Dodgers are -182 moneyline favorites to beat the Brewers, who are +166 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, is sitting at 8.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Public Betting: Bettors Backing L.A.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 60% of the bets are on the Dodgers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Pitching Matchup

Milwaukee will hand the ball to Quinn Priester, who’s been a reliable mid-rotation arm at 7–2 with a 3.55 ERA, though he’s still working through consistency on the road. On the mound for L.A. is Tyler Glasnow, making his second start since joining the Dodgers. He’s 1–0 with a 3.52 ERA, his high-velocity arsenal and swinging-strike rate giving the Dodgers an early advantage.

Key Matchups & Storylines

Priester vs. Dodgers’ Contact Approach: The Dodgers thrive on spray-hitting and situational offense—not relying purely on homers in this pitcher’s park. Priester’s ability to minimize hard contact will likely determine whether Milwaukee stays competitive.

Glasnow’s Firepower: With swing-and-miss stuff and increasing comfort in the Dodgers’ clubhouse, Glasnow could strike early and often. If he gets ahead of Brewers’ hitters, expect a low-scoring core game.

Offensive Pressure: Milwaukee’s offense isn’t known for power, so generating runs against Glasnow in Dodger Stadium will require patience and manufacturing—something the Brewers haven’t consistently executed on the road.

Brewers vs. Dodgers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

This shapes up as a classic pitcher’s duel. Glasnow’s arm, Dodgers’ home comfort, and scatterball offense make them slight favorites. Priester may keep it close early, but if L.A. can suppress Milwaukee’s small-ball approach, they’ve got the edge. Expect a tight contest—likely a 3–1 or 4–2 Dodgers win—with the outcome hinging on Glasnow’s ability to stymie the Brewers and L.A.’s opportunistic offense finding just enough against Priester.

Brewers vs. Dodgers MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5