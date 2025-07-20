Brewers vs. Dodgers Prediction: Can the Brewers keep winning?

The Milwaukee Brewers remain in L.A. to face the Dodgers at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday afternoon. It’s the final game of a three-game set. Can the Dodgers win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Brewers vs. Dodgers betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Jose Quintana (MIL) vs. Clayton Kershaw (LAD)

The Milwaukee Brewers are 58-40 straight up this year. They are 9-1 straight up in their last 10 games. The Brewers are 54-44 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 58-41 straight up this year. They are 2-8 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 44-55 ATS this season.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

957 Milwaukee Brewers (+132) at 958 Los Angeles Dodgers (-158); o/u 8.5

4:10 PM ET, Sunday, July 20, 2025

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Brewers vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 71% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Milwaukee Brewers DFS Spin

Brewers left fielder Isaac Collins had a big day at the plate in his team’s 8-7 win over the Dodgers on Saturday night. In that game, the 27-year-old switch-hitter went 2 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, a walk, a stolen base, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Collins is hitting .265 with 6 homers, 24 RBIs, 11 steals, and an OPS of .775 across 200 at-bats. Isaac Collins is batting .305 with an OPS of .886 over his last 30 games, making him an appealing DFS option on Sunday.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani recorded half of his team’s RBIs in their 8-7 loss to the Brewers on Saturday. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, the 3-time MVP went 2 for 5 with a homer, 3 RBIs, and a run scored. Ohtani is hitting .274 with 33 homers, 63 RBIs, 13 steals, and an OPS of .983 in 379 at-bats this year. The 5-time All-Star is batting .295 with an OPS of .892 against left-handed pitching this season. That fact means you can use Shohei Ohtani in DFS against Brewers lefty starter Jose Quintana on Sunday.

Brewers vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

Milwaukee is 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games against Los Angeles.

Milwaukee is 9-0 straight up in their last 9 games overall.

Los Angeles is 2-9 straight up in their last 11 games overall.

Los Angeles is 0-7 straight up in their last 7 games against Milwaukee.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Betting Prediction

The Brewers are one of the hottest teams in baseball right now. Milwaukee has won 9 straight games, with their last loss coming on July 5th. A few other relevant numbers will help make the case for the Brewers extending their winning streak to 10 on Saturday. Milwaukee is 35-22 straight up after a win and 27-25 straight up as an underdog this year. What’s more, the Brewers are 37-25 straight up in National League games and 43-29 straight up in non-division games in 2025. And finally, Milwaukee is 49-33 straight up when playing on no rest, and 53-36 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. The pick is the Brewers +132 on the money line over the Dodgers at Bovada.lv.

Brewers vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Prediction: MILWAUKEE BREWERS +132