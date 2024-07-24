Brewers vs. Cubs Prediction: Will under hit again?

National League Central rivals will play the rubber match in Wednesday afternoon’s Brewers vs. Cubs tilt at 2:20 p.m. ET. Will the under cash for a third consecutive day?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

905 Milwaukee Brewers (+120) at 906 Chicago Cubs (-142); o/u 7.5

2:20 p.m. ET, Wednesday, July 24, 2024

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Brewers vs. Cubs: Public Bettors Backing Chicago in Rubber Match

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Cubs’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Turang drives in lone run in win vs. Cubs

Brice Turang went 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI in Tuesday’s win over the Cubs. Turang gave the Brewers their first and only run of the night in the eighth inning when he singled off Julian Merryweather to drive home Jake Bauers. Turang’s RBI single proved to be enough for the Brewers to walk away with the win, as starter Colin Rea and the bullpen held the Cubs to seven hits and no runs on the evening. Turang is now sitting on 42 RBI on the season but is slashing a woeful .156/.217/.188 in the month of July.

Hoerner collects two hits in loss

Nico Hoerner went 2-for-5 with a double in Tuesday’s loss to the Brewers. Hoerner and shortstop Dansby Swanson were responsible for four of the seven hits the Cubs strung together on the evening. Unfortunately, none of those hits resulted in runs, as the Cubs spent the evening being stifled by Colin Rea and the Brewers’ bullpen. Hoerner has now hit safely in three-straight games and has two doubles over that span. He’s hitting .296 in the month of July and continues to be a run-scoring machine for the Cubbies – with the exception of tonight’s shutout loss.

Brewers vs. Cubs MLB Betting Trends

Brewers are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games

Cubs are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games against Milwaukee

Brewers are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games on the road

Cubs are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games when playing at home against Milwaukee

Brewers vs. Cubs MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 11-4 in the Cubs’ last 15 games overall, is 10-3 in their last 13 home contests and is 5-1 in their last six league matchups. On the other side, the under is 9-2 in the Brewers’ last 11 road contests versus the Cubs and is 15-6 in their last 21 road games when playing on a Wednesday.

Brewers vs. Cubs MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 7.5