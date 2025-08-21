Brewers vs. Cubs Prediction: Will Milwaukee get a big road win?

The Milwaukee Brewers remain in Chicago to face the Cubs at 2:20 PM ET on Thursday afternoon on MLB Network. It’s the final game of a five-game set. Can the Cubs win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Brewers vs. Cubs betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Quinn Priester (MIL) vs. Shota Imanaga (CHC)

The Milwaukee Brewers are 79-48 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Brewers are 73-54 ATS this season.

The Chicago Cubs are 73-54 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cubs are 60-67 ATS this season.

Brewers vs. Cubs Game Matchup and Betting Odds

951 Milwaukee Brewers (+114) at 952 Chicago Cubs (-137); o/u 6.5

2:20 PM ET, Thursday, August 21, 2025

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

TV: MLB Network

Brewers vs. Cubs Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing the Cubs money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Milwaukee Brewers DFS Spin

Brewers second baseman Brice Turang reached base 4 times in his team’s 4-3 loss to the Cubs on Wednesday night. In that game, the 2024 Platinum Glove Award winner went 3 for 3 with a double, an RBI, a walk, and a run scored. For the season, Turang is hitting .284 with 13 homers, 62 RBIs, 21 steals, and an OPS of .769 across 458 at-bats. Brice Turang is batting .423 with an OPS of 1.118 over his last 7 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Thursday.

Chicago Cubs DFS Spin

Cubs first baseman Michael Busch drove in the bulk of his club’s runs in their 4-3 win over the Brewers on Wednesday. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, the former Los Angeles Dodger went 2 for 4 with a double and 3 RBIs. Busch is hitting .260 with 24 homers, 73 RBIs, 4 steals, and an OPS of .837 in 407 at-bats this year. The 27-year-old left-handed hitter is batting .278 with an OPS of .906 against right-handed pitching this season. That fact makes Michael Busch worth a look in DFS against Brewers righty starter Quinn Priester on Thursday.

Brewers vs. Cubs MLB Betting Trends

Milwaukee is 27-20 straight up after a loss this season.

Milwaukee is an MLB-best 37-28 straight up as the road team this season.

Chicago is 4-5 straight up in their last 9 games against Milwaukee.

Chicago is 35-37 straight up after a win this season.

Brewers vs. Cubs Betting Prediction

I like the Brewers in this matchup, largely because of their starting pitcher, Quinn Preister. In 23 appearances (18 starts) spanning 124 innings this year, the Glendale Heights, IL, native is 11-2 with a 3.48 ERA, a 1.24 WHIP, a 2.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio, a 7.3 K/9, and a .243 opponent batting average. Perhaps most importantly, the Brewers are 14-0 straight up in Quinn Priester’s last 14 starts. Milwaukee hasn’t lost a game started by Priester since May 24th, nearly 3 months ago. The big right-hander has stopped losing streaks before, and I believe he’ll halt the Brewers’ current 3-game skid on Thursday. The pick is Milwaukee +114 on the money line over Chicago at Bovada.lv.

Brewers vs. Cubs MLB Betting Prediction: MILWAUKEE BREWERS +114