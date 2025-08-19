Brewers vs. Cubs Prediction: Will Chicago topple Milwaukee?

The Milwaukee Brewers remain in Chicago to face the Cubs at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday night. It’s the second game of a doubleheader and Game 3 of a five-game set. Can the Cubs win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Brewers vs. Cubs betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Brandon Woodruff (MIL) vs. Jameson Taillon (CHC)

The Milwaukee Brewers are 78-45 straight up this year. They are 9-1 straight up in their last 10 games. The Brewers are 72-51 ATS this season.

The Chicago Cubs are 70-53 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cubs are 57-66 ATS this season.

Brewers vs. Cubs Game Matchup and Betting Odds

955 Milwaukee Brewers (-115) at 956 Chicago Cubs (-105); o/u 8.5

8:05 PM ET, Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Brewers vs. Cubs Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 74% of public bettors are currently backing the Brewers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Milwaukee Brewers DFS Spin

Brewers third baseman Caleb Durbin had a big day at the plate in his team’s 7-0 win over the Cubs on Monday afternoon. In that game, the 25-year-old right-handed hitter went 2 for 5 with a double, a homer, 2 RBIs, a stolen base, and a run scored. For the season, Durbin is hitting .255 with 7 homers, 42 RBIs, 11 steals, and an OPS of .711 across 318 at-bats. Caleb Durbin is batting .287 with an OPS of .814 with runners in scoring position this season, making him an interesting DFS option on Tuesday.

Chicago Cubs DFS Spin

Cubs designated hitter Seiya Suzuki recorded half of his team’s hits in their 7-0 loss to the Brewers on Monday. Hitting out of the #3 spot in the lineup, the Tokyo, Japan, native went 1 for 3 with a single and a walk. Suzuki is hitting .250 with 27 homers, 86 RBIs, 3 steals, and an OPS of .819 in 460 at-bats this year. The 31-year-old right-handed hitter is batting .308 with an OPS of .998 with runners in scoring position this season. That fact makes Seiya Suzuki worth a look in most DFS formats on Tuesday.

Brewers vs. Cubs MLB Betting Trends

Milwaukee is 5-1 straight up in their last 6 games against Chicago.

Milwaukee is an MLB-best 36-25 straight up as the road team this season.

Chicago is 3-6 straight up in their last 9 games overall.

Chicago is 2-3 straight up as a home underdog this season.

Brewers vs. Cubs Betting Prediction

Milwaukee is the hottest team in baseball, which is why I like them to win this contest. The Brewers are 15-6 straight up as a road favorite and 46-18 straight up as a favorite this year. What’s more, Milwaukee is 52-26 straight up after a win and 23-13 straight up in division games in 2025. And finally, the Brewers are 56-29 straight up in National League games, and 67-37 straight up when playing on no rest this season. The pick is Milwaukee -115 on the money line over Chicago at Bovada.lv.

Brewers vs. Cubs MLB Betting Prediction: MILWAUKEE BREWERS -115