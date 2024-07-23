Brewers vs. Cubs Prediction: Will Chicago go back-to-back?

The Cubs took Game 1 of their opener versus their National League Central rivals, the Brewers. Will Chicago go back-to-back versus Milwaukee when the Brewers vs. Cubs series continues at 8:05 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

957 Milwaukee Brewers (-106) at 958 Chicago Cubs (-110); o/u 8.5

8:05 p.m. ET, Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Brewers vs. Cubs: Public Bettors leaning with Milwaukee again

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 54% of bets are on the Brewers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Adames hits solo home run in loss to Cubs

Willy Adames went 1-for-2 with two walks and a solo home run against the Cubs on Monday. Adames’ home run was his 16th of the season. He blasted a solo shot off Porter Hodge in the eighth inning. Adames is hitting .249 with a .774 OPS, 68 RBI and 12 stolen bases this year.

Happ hits 16th long ball of the season

Ian Happ went 1-for-4 with a solo home run against the Brewers on Monday. Happ’s home run was his 16th of the season. He belted a solo shot off Tobias Myers in the sixth inning. Happ hit just two home runs in his first 47 games of the season, but has since hit 14 home runs in his last 49 games. He’s hitting .237 with 59 RBI and seven stolen bases on the year.

Brewers vs. Cubs MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 7 of Milwaukee’s last 10 games

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Chi Cubs’ last 14 games

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 8 of Milwaukee’s last 11 games when playing on the road against Chi Cubs

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Chi Cubs’ last 12 games at home

Brewers vs. Cubs MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Chicago. The Brewers are just 1-5 in their last six road games versus the Cubs and are 3-8 in their last 11 league contests. On the other side, the Cubs are 18-4 in their last 22 games when playing at Wrigley Field on a Tuesday. If you shrink those numbers down, the Cubs are also 9-1 in their last 10 home games playing at home.

Brewers vs. Cubs MLB Playoffs Prediction: CHICAGO CUBS -110