Brewers vs. Cubs Prediction: Which side will take the opener?

National League Central rivals clash at Wrigley Field on Monday evening when the Brewers vs. Cubs series begins at 8:05 p.m. ET. With Tobias Myers set to oppose Javier Assad in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet for tonight’s game?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

907 Milwaukee Brewers (-110) at 908 Chicago Cubs (-106); o/u 8

8:05 p.m. ET, Monday, July 22, 2024

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Brewers vs. Cubs: Public Bettors leaning with Milwaukee

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 54% of bets are on the Brewers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Chourio has two hits, including home run vs. Twins

Jackson Chourio went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, two runs scored, and three RBI in an 8-7 win over the Twins on Sunday. It feels like Chourio has finally arrived. His home run was a towering shot to tie this game up in the seventh inning and the longest blast of his career so far. He also scalded an RBI double earlier and hit both of these balls in play at least 107.7 MPH. His OPS is above .700 for the first time since April 20th and he’s slashing .311/.368/.476 over his last 30 games.

Hoerner has productive games vs. Diamondbacks

Nico Hoerner doubled and scored in the ninth and worked a bases-loaded walk in the 10th as the Cubs came back to defeat the Diamondbacks 2-1 Sunday. The Cubs had just one hit over eight innings before Hoerner’s shot down the right field line got things started in the ninth. Seiya Suzuki went on to single him in afterwards. The 10th was a complete mess for the Diamondbacks, featuring a leadoff intentional walk and then a bunt single because of some indecisive defense on an attempt sacrifice. To tell the truth, Hoerner didn’t even have to work the five-pitch walk; only the 3-0 pitch was anywhere close to the strike zone.

Brewers vs. Cubs MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 8 of Milwaukee’s last 11 games

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 8 of Chi Cubs’ last 11 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Milwaukee’s last 5 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Chi Cubs’ last 6 games when playing at home against Milwaukee

Brewers vs. Cubs MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Milwaukee. The Brewers are 5-2 in their last seven games against the Cubs. On the other side, the Cubs are 7-17 in their last 24 divisional matchups, are winless in their last five games playing on a Monday and are 2-5 in their last seven games playing at home on a Monday.

Brewers vs. Cubs MLB Playoffs Prediction: MILWAUKEE BREWERS -110