Brewers vs. Cardinals Prediction: Underdog best bet?

National League Central rivals will clash in Tuesday night’s Brewers vs. Cardinals matchup at 7:45 p.m. ET. Is the underdog Brewers the best bet on the board tonight?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Milwaukee Brewers (+100) at St. Louis Cardinals (-120); o/u 7.5

7:45 p.m. ET, Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Brewers vs. Cardinals: Public Bettors Backing Milwaukee in Opener

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 59% of bets are on the Brewers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Chourio swipes another base on Sunday

Jackson Chourio went 0-for-3 with a stolen base against the White Sox on Sunday. The stolen base was Chourio’s 17th of the season. He hit .243 in the first half of the season, but has picked up his average by hitting .350 in the second half. Chourio is hitting .270 with 15 home runs and 17 steals on the season and this is just the tip of the iceberg for the 20-year-old rookie.

Pham lifted for pinch-hitter

Tommy Pham was lifted for a pinch-hitter after going 0-for-2 against the Dodgers on Sunday. Pham faced Clayton Kershaw twice and then was sent to the bench once a righty came in. Pham has actually hit righties quite a bit better than lefties since joining the Cardinals, but it’s a tiny sample and he’s still performed better versus southpaws overall this season. There’s a case for giving him more time against righties at Nolan Gorman’s expense, but we wouldn’t necessarily say it’s a good argument.

Brewers vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Milwaukee’s last 6 games on the road.

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 5 of St. Louis’ last 7 games at home.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of St. Louis’ last 8 games against an opponent in the National League.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Milwaukee’s last 7 games against an opponent in the National League Central Division.

Brewers vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Milwaukee. The Brewers are 10-3 in their last 13 games overall, which includes a five-game winning streak. They’re also 9-3 in their last 12 road games, are 7-3 in their last 10 league contests and are 4-1 in their last five divisional matchups. On the other side, the Cardinals have dropped six out of their last seven games, are 2-11 in their last 13 meetings with the Brewers and are winless in their last six home games versus Milwaukee.

Brewers vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: MILWAUKEE BREWERS +100