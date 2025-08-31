Brewers vs. Blue Jays Prediction: Can Toronto avoid a sweep? 

The Milwaukee Brewers remain in Toronto to face the Blue Jays at 1:37 PM ET on Sunday afternoon on MLB Network. It’s the final game of a three-game set. Can the Blue Jays win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Brewers vs. Blue Jays betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Brandon Woodruff (MIL) vs. Max Scherzer (TOR)

The Milwaukee Brewers are 85-52 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Brewers are 77-60 ATS this season.

The Toronto Blue Jays are 78-58 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Blue Jays are 76-60 ATS this season.

Brewers vs. Blue Jays Game Matchup and Betting Odds

977 Milwaukee Brewers (-100) at 978 Toronto Blue Jays (-121); o/u 8.5

1:37 PM ET, Sunday, August 31, 2025

Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

TV: MLB Network

Brewers vs. Blue Jays Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the Blue Jays money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Milwaukee Brewers DFS Spin

Brewers center fielder Jackson Chourio had a big day at the plate in his team’s 4-1 win over the Blue Jays on Saturday afternoon. In that game, the 21-year-old right-handed hitter went 2 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. For the season, Chourio is hitting .278 with 18 homers, 68 RBIs, 18 steals, and an OPS of .794 across 449 at-bats. Jackson Chourio is batting .400 with an OPS of 1.105 over his last 15 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Sunday.

Toronto Blue Jays DFS Spin

Blue Jays center fielder Myles Straw recorded his club’s only extra-base hit in their 4-1 loss to the Brewers on Saturday. Hitting out of the #9 spot in the lineup, the 2022 Gold Glove Award winner went 3 for 3 with a double and 2 singles. Straw is hitting .267 with 4 homers, 28 RBIs, 11 steals, and an OPS of .688 in 236 at-bats this year. The former Houston Astro is batting .429 with an OPS of 1.310 over his last 15 games. That fact makes Myles Straw worth a look in most DFS formats on Sunday.

Brewers vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Trends

Milwaukee is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games against Toronto.

Milwaukee is 55-29 straight up after a win this season.

Toronto is 2-4 straight up in their last 6 games overall.

The over is 41-25-2 in Toronto’s home games this season.

Brewers vs. Blue Jays Betting Prediction

I like Milwaukee to complete the sweep on Sunday for several reasons. First, the Brewers are 40-28 straight up as the road team and 25-20 straight up as a road underdog this year. Second, Milwaukee is 25-16 straight up in interleague games and 61-36 straight up in non-division games in 2025. And finally, the Brewers are 73-43 straight up when playing on no rest and 8-1 straight up in starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff’s 9 starts this season. The pick is Milwaukee -100 on the money line over Toronto at Bovada.lv.

Brewers vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Prediction: MILWAUKEE BREWERS -100