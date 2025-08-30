Brewers vs. Blue Jays Prediction: Can Milwaukee win the series? 

The Milwaukee Brewers remain in Toronto to face the Blue Jays at 3:07 PM ET on Saturday afternoon on MLB.TV. It’s the second game of a three-game set. Can the Blue Jays win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Brewers vs. Blue Jays betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Quinn Priester (MIL) vs. Kevin Gausman (TOR)

The Milwaukee Brewers are 84-52 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Brewers are 76-60 ATS this season.

The Toronto Blue Jays are 78-57 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Blue Jays are 76-59 ATS this season.

Brewers vs. Blue Jays Game Matchup and Betting Odds

921 Milwaukee Brewers (+124) at 922 Toronto Blue Jays (-150); o/u 8.5

3:07 PM ET, Saturday, August 30, 2025

Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

TV: MLB.TV

Brewers vs. Blue Jays Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing the Blue Jays money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Milwaukee Brewers DFS Spin

Brewers first baseman Andrew Vaughn drove in multiple runs in his team’s 7-2 win over the Blue Jays on Friday night. In that game, the 2018 Golden Spikes Award winner went 3 for 5 with 3 singles, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. For the season, Vaughn is hitting .240 with 14 homers, 59 RBIs, and an OPS of .694 across 342 at-bats. Andrew Vaughn is batting .284 with an OPS of .808 over his last 30 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Saturday.

Toronto Blue Jays DFS Spin

Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette recorded half of his club’s hits in their 7-2 loss to the Brewers on Friday. Hitting out of the #4 spot in the lineup, the 2-time All-Star went 2 for 4 with 2 singles and a run scored. Bichette is hitting .308 with 16 homers, 86 RBIs, 4 steals, and an OPS of .821 across 555 at-bats this year. The 2-time AL hit leader is batting .403 with an OPS of 1.000 over his last 30 games. That fact makes Bo Bichette worth a look in most DFS formats on Saturday.

Brewers vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Trends

Milwaukee is 4-2 straight up in their last 6 games against Toronto.

Milwaukee is 24-16 straight up in interleague games this season.

The over is 76-53-6 in Toronto’s games this season.

Brewers vs. Blue Jays Betting Prediction

I like Milwaukee in this matchup. A few relevant numbers will illustrate why. The Brewers are 60-36 straight up in non-division games and 35-28 straight up as an underdog this year. What’s more, Milwaukee is 39-28 straight up as the road team and 24-20 straight up as a road underdog in 2025. And finally, the Brewers are 72-43 straight up when playing on no rest and 17-7 straight up in starting pitcher Quinn Priester’s appearances this season. The pick is Milwaukee +124 on the money line over Toronto at Bovada.lv.

Brewers vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Prediction: MILWAUKEE BREWERS +124