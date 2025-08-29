Brewers vs. Blue Jays Prediction: Can Jays win as home favorites? 

The Milwaukee Brewers head to Toronto to face the Blue Jays at 7:07 PM ET on Friday night on MLB Network. It’s the first game of a three-game set. Can the Blue Jays win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Brewers vs. Blue Jays betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Freddy Peralta (MIL) vs. Shane Bieber (TOR)

The Milwaukee Brewers are 83-52 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Brewers are 75-60 ATS this season.

The Toronto Blue Jays are 78-56 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Blue Jays are 76-58 ATS this season.

Brewers vs. Blue Jays Game Matchup and Betting Odds

973 Milwaukee Brewers (+113) at 974 Toronto Blue Jays (-136); o/u 7.5

7:07 PM ET, Friday, August 29, 2025

Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

TV: MLB Network

Brewers vs. Blue Jays Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing the Blue Jays money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Milwaukee Brewers DFS Spin

Brewers left fielder Isaac Collins drove in half of his team’s runs in their 6-4 loss to the Diamondbacks on Wednesday afternoon. In that game, the rookie from Maple Grove, MN, went 1 for 3 with a single, 2 RBIs, a walk, and a run scored. For the season, Collins is hitting .271 with 8 homers, 46 RBIs, 15 steals, and an OPS of .790 across 314 at-bats. Isaac Collins is batting .324 with an OPS of .958 in road games this season, making him an intriguing DFS play for Friday’s game in Toronto.

Toronto Blue Jays DFS Spin

Blue Jays left fielder Davis Schneider reached base 3 times in his team’s 9-8 win over the Twins on Wednesday night. Hitting out of the #6 spot in the lineup, the 26-year-old right-handed hitter went 2 for 3 with 2 homers, 2 RBIs, a walk, and 3 runs scored. Schneider is hitting .254 with 10 homers, 27 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .873 in 142 at-bats this year. The Berlin, NJ, native is batting .341 with an OPS of 1.156 over his last 15 games. That fact makes Davis Schneider worth a look in DFS, provided he draws another start on Friday.

Brewers vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Trends

Milwaukee is 2-4 straight up in their last 6 games overall.

The under is 67-63-5 in Milwaukee’s games this season.

Toronto is 2-0 straight up when playing with the rest advantage this season.

Toronto is 5-3 straight up in their last 8 games overall.

Brewers vs. Blue Jays Betting Prediction

I like Toronto in this contest. A few relevant statistics will make the case for the Blue Jays winning this game on Friday. Toronto is 44-22 straight up as the home team and 27-16 straight up as a home favorite this year. What’s more, the Blue Jays are 46-31 straight up after a win and 27-15 straight up in interleague games in 2025. And finally, Toronto is 59-39 straight up in non-division games and 40-28 straight up as a favorite this season. The pick is the Blue Jays -136 on the money line over the Brewers at Bovada.lv.

Brewers vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Prediction: TORONTO BLUE JAYS -136