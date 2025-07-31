Braves vs. Reds Prediction: Is Betting Total set too High?

​The struggling Atlanta Braves (45–62) head to Great American Ball Park to face the surging Cincinnati Reds (57–52) in the opener of their series. The Braves are limping in on the back of a brutal 1–7 stretch and the recent loss of Ronald Acuña Jr. to the injured list, while Cincinnati is firmly in the hunt for a Wild Card spot and riding a wave of consistent success at home. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Braves vs. Reds matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Atlanta Braves at Cincinnati Reds

7:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, July 31, 2025

Great American Ballpark, Cincinnati, OH

Braves vs. Reds Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Reds are -161 moneyline favorites to beat the Braves, who are +148 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, is sitting at 9.5 runs.

Braves vs. Reds Public Betting: Bettors Backing Cincinnati

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 61% of the bets are on the Reds moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Pitching Matchup: Carrasco vs. Abbott

Carlos Carrasco, recently acquired from the Yankees on July 28, makes his Braves debut after an up-and-down season marked by a 5.91 ERA and 1.53 WHIP. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since early May and brings limited recent action to the mound. Historically, though, he’s 5–0 with a 3.24 ERA across 50 career innings vs. Cincinnati—but those numbers may not reflect his current form.

On the other side, Andrew Abbott continues to emerge as the biggest breakout story in the National League. The left-hander is 8–1 with a 2.09 ERA and 1.07 WHIP in 103.1 innings, and he blanked Atlanta over five scoreless innings with eight strikeouts earlier this season (though the Braves won in extras).

Team Form & Trends

Atlanta’s offense has been inconsistent, leaving 12 men on base in their last outing and continuing to underperform without Acuña. Meanwhile, Cincinnati has won four of five at home against teams with losing records and continues to apply pressure in the tight NL Central and Wild Card races.

Additional trends point toward a Reds victory: the Braves have been unable to cover the run line in most recent outings, especially on the road or against winning teams. The Reds, in contrast, have covered in a majority of their recent Thursday games vs NL East foes.

Braves vs. Reds MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Abbott presents a formidable challenge to a depleted Braves lineup facing a reliever whose last MLB start was nearly three months ago. Carrasco’s road splits and high walk rate further tip the scales toward Cincinnati.

Given Abbott’s dominance and Atlanta’s offensive woes, I lean under on the total, especially considering the Reds have consistently played low.

Expect a Reds moneyline win behind another strong Abbott outing, with the Under 9.5 holding steady.

Braves vs. Reds MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 9.5