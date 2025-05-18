Braves vs. Red Sox Prediction: Will Braves take 2 of 3 from Sox?

The Atlanta Braves remain in Boston to face the Red Sox at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday afternoon. It’s the final game of a three-game set. Can the Braves win the game outright as money-line road favorites? Keep reading for our Braves vs. Red Sox betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Spencer Schwellenbach (ATL) vs. Brayan Bello (BOS)

The Atlanta Braves are 23-23 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Braves are 21-25 ATS this season.

The Boston Red Sox are 23-24 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Red Sox are 23-24 ATS this season.

Braves vs. Red Sox Game Matchup and Betting Odds

909 Atlanta Braves (-130) at 910 Boston Red Sox (+110); o/u 9.5

1:35 PM ET, Sunday, May 18, 2025

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Braves vs. Red Sox Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Red Sox money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Atlanta Braves DFS Spin

Braves catcher Drake Baldwin had a big day at the plate in his team’s 7-6 loss to the Red Sox on Saturday night. In that game, the 24-year-old rookie went 1 for 4 with a homer, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. For the season, Baldwin is hitting .354 with 5 homers, 14 RBIs, and an OPS of .995 across 79 at-bats. The left-handed hitter from Madison, WI, is batting .500 over his last 15 games. That fact makes Drake Baldwin worth a look in most DFS formats on Sunday.

Boston Red Sox DFS Spin

Red Sox designated hitter Rafael Devers reached base 4 times in his team’s 7-6 win over the Braves on Friday. Hitting out of the #2 spot in the batting order, the 28-year-old left-handed hitter went 3 for 4 with a double, a homer, 2 RBIs, a walk, and 2 runs scored. Devers is hitting .284 with 8 homers, 34 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .896 in 176 at-bats this year. Rafael Devers is hitting .329 in home games this season, making him an interesting DFS option at Fenway Park on Sunday afternoon.

Braves vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Trends

Atlanta is 4-2 straight up in their last 6 games against Boston.

Atlanta is 13-9 straight up after a loss this season.

Boston is 6-8 straight up as an underdog this season.

Boston is 38-46 straight up as a home underdog since the start of the 2022 season.

Braves vs. Red Sox Betting Prediction

I like the Braves in this matchup. Their starting pitcher, Spencer Schwellenbach, is a big reason why. The 24-year-old right-handed starter is 2-3 this season with a 3.31 ERA, a 1.07 WHIP, a 4.2 strikeout-to-walk ratio, a 7.6 K/9, and a .228 opponent batting average. Schwellenbach has tossed 7 quality starts in 9 trips to the mound this season, and I think he’s a good bet to throw another one on Sunday. For that reason, among others, I’m taking the Braves at Fenway Park. The pick is Atlanta -130 on the money line over Boston at Bovada.lv.

Braves vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Prediction: ATLANTA BRAVES -130