Braves vs. Phillies Prediction: Will Phils win Game 2 of the twin bill?

The Atlanta Braves remain in Philadelphia to face the Phillies at 6:45 PM ET on Thursday night. It’s the second game of a split doubleheader and the final game of a three-game set. Can the Phillies win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Braves vs. Phillies betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Chris Sale (ATL) vs. Zack Wheeler (PHI)

The Atlanta Braves are 25-28 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Braves are 23-30 ATS this season.

The Philadelphia Phillies are 35-19 straight up this year. They are 9-1 straight up in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 30-24 ATS this season.

Braves vs. Phillies Game Matchup and Betting Odds

951 Atlanta Braves (+108) at 952 Philadelphia Phillies (-120); o/u 7.5

6:45 PM ET, Thursday, May 29, 2025

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Braves vs. Phillies Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Phillies money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Atlanta Braves DFS Spin

Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. reached base twice in his club’s 2-0 loss to the Phillies on Tuesday. In that game, the 2023 NL MVP went 1 for 4 with a single and a walk. For the season, Acuna is hitting .313 with 2 homers, 3 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.139 in 16 at-bats. Ronald Acuna Jr. hit .288 with an OPS of .820 in road games last season. That fact makes the four-time All-Star worth a look in DFS on Thursday.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos had 40% of his team’s hits in their 2-0 win over the Braves on Tuesday. Hitting out of the #6 spot in the lineup, the Hialeah, FL, native went 2 for 4 with 2 singles. Castellanos is hitting .275 with 4 homers, 29 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .715 in 207 at-bats this year. Nick Castellanos is batting .299 at home this season, making him an intriguing DFS option for Thursday’s game at Citizens Bank Park.

Braves vs. Phillies MLB Betting Trends

Atlanta is 9-19 straight up as the road team this season.

Atlanta is 4-9 straight up as an underdog this season.

Philadelphia is 18-8 straight up as the home team this season.

Philadelphia is 30-15 straight up as a favorite this season.

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Prediction

I like the Phillies in this matchup, mainly because of their starting pitcher, Zack Wheeler. The former New York Met has been pitching extremely well over the first two months of the season. In 11 starts this year, the Smyrna, GA, native is 6-1 with a 2.42 ERA, a 0.88 WHIP, a 6.3 strikeout-to-walk ratio, an 11.2 K/9, and a .190 opponent batting average.

On top of those numbers, Zack Wheeler is 13-8 with a 3.10 ERA and 200 strikeouts in 31 career appearances against the Braves. I think Wheeler tosses a quality start and Philly wins the second game of their split doubleheader on Thursday night. The pick is Philadelphia -120 on the money line over Atlanta at Bovada.lv.

Braves vs. Phillies MLB Betting Prediction: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -120