Braves vs. Phillies Prediction: Will Philly open the series with a win?

The Atlanta Braves head to Philadelphia to face the Phillies at 6:45 PM ET on Thursday night. The game is on MLB Network, and it’s the first game of a four-game set. Can the Phillies win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Braves vs. Phillies betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Cal Quantrill (ATL) vs. Aaron Nola (PHI)

The Atlanta Braves are 61-72 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Braves are 61-72 ATS this season.

The Philadelphia Phillies are 76-57 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 68-65 ATS this season.

Braves vs. Phillies Game Matchup and Betting Odds

907 Atlanta Braves (+159) at 908 Philadelphia Phillies (-194); o/u 9.5

6:45 PM ET, Thursday, August 28, 2025

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

TV: MLB Network

Braves vs. Phillies Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 76% of public bettors are currently backing the Phillies money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Atlanta Braves DFS Spin

Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies knocked in multiple runs in his club’s 12-1 win over the Marlins on Wednesday afternoon. In that game, the 3-time All-Star went 2 for 5 with a homer, 5 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Albies is hitting .233 with 13 homers, 59 RBIs, 12 steals, and an OPS of .651 across 511 at-bats. Ozzie Albies is batting .308 with an OPS of .872 over his last 15 games, making him an intriguing DFS option on Thursday.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm recorded 40% of his team’s hits in their 6-0 loss to the Mets on Wednesday night. Hitting out of the #5 spot in the lineup, the 2024 All-Star went 2 for 3 with 2 singles. Bohm is hitting .286 with 9 homers, 48 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .736 in 391 at-bats this year. The 29-year-old right-handed hitter is batting .333 with an OPS of .845 over his last 15 games. That fact makes Alec Bohm worthy of DFS consideration on Thursday.

Braves vs. Phillies MLB Betting Trends

Atlanta is 2-4 straight up in their last 6 games against Philadelphia.

Atlanta is 28-39 straight up as the road team this season.

Philadelphia is 42-22 straight up as the home team this season.

Philadelphia is 49-42 straight up in National League games this season.

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Prediction

I like Philadelphia in this matchup. A couple of relevant statistics will underscore why. The Phillies are 20-18 straight up in division games and 36-18 straight up as a home favorite this year. What’s more, Philadelphia is 34-22 straight up after a loss and 63-42 straight up as a favorite in 2025. And finally, the Phillies are 61-47 straight up when playing on no rest and 74-51 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. The pick is Philadelphia -194 on the money line over Atlanta at Bovada.lv.

Braves vs. Phillies MLB Betting Prediction: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -194