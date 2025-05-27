Braves vs. Phillies Prediction: Will Phillies bounce back after loss?

The Atlanta Braves head to Philadelphia to face the Phillies at 6:45 PM ET on Tuesday night on TBS. It’s the first game of a three-game set. Can the Phillies win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Braves vs. Phillies betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Spencer Strider (STL) vs. Ranger Suarez (PHI)

The Atlanta Braves are 25-27 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Braves are 23-29 ATS this season.

The Philadelphia Phillies are 34-19 straight up this year. They are 9-1 straight up in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 29-24 ATS this season.

Braves vs. Phillies Game Matchup and Betting Odds

951 Atlanta Braves (-102) at 952 Philadelphia Phillies (-116); o/u 8.5

6:45 PM ET, Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

TV: TBS

Braves vs. Phillies Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Phillies money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Atlanta Braves DFS Spin

Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies reached base twice in his team’s 5-3 loss to the Padres on Sunday afternoon. In that game, the 28-year-old switch-hitter went 2 for 2 with 2 doubles, an RBI, a walk, and a run scored. For the season, Albies is hitting .239 with 5 homers, 19 RBIs, 5 steals, and an OPS of .650 across 205 at-bats. Ozzie Albies is batting .370 over his last 7 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Tuesday night.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Phillies shortstop Trea Turner drove in the majority of his team’s runs in their 5-4 loss to the Athletics on Sunday afternoon. Hitting out of the #2 spot in the lineup, the 2021 NL batting champion went 2 for 3 with a homer, 3 RBIs, and a run scored. Turner is hitting .310 with 5 homers, 23 RBIs, 14 steals, and an OPS of .808 across 210 at-bats this year. Trea Turner is hitting .343 with an OPS of .896 in night games this season. That fact makes the Phillies’ middle infielder worth a look in most DFS formats on Tuesday night.

Braves vs. Phillies MLB Betting Trends

Atlanta is 15-11 straight up after a loss this season.

Atlanta is 6-5 straight up in division games this season.

Philadelphia is 7-8 straight up in division games this season.

The under is 29-23-1 in Philadelphia’s games this season.

The under is 28-19-5 in Atlanta’s games this season.

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Prediction

I like the Braves in this matchup. Their starting pitcher for this contest will be Spencer Strider. Strider missed almost all of last season with an injury, but was spectacular in 2023. That year, the 26-year-old right-hander led the majors in wins (20) and strikeouts (281). His ERA of 3.86 and his WHIP of 1.09 were solid in 2023 as well.

Additionally, playing in the NL East, Spencer Strider has faced off against the Phillies several times, to great effect. In 9 appearances against Philadelphia, Strider is 8-0 with an ERA of 2.06 and 80 strikeouts. I like him to throw one of his better outings of the season on Tuesday, which should be enough for the Braves to earn an outright win. The pick is Atlanta -102 on the money line over Philadelphia at Bovada.lv.

Braves vs. Phillies MLB Betting Prediction: ATLANTA BRAVES -102