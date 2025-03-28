Braves vs. Padres Prediction: Will over cash again at Petco?

​ ​The Atlanta Braves (0-1) are set to face the San Diego Padres (1-0) in the second game of their series on Friday, March 28, 2025, at Petco Park in San Diego, California. The first pitch is scheduled for 9:40 PM ET. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Braves vs. Padres matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Atlanta Braves (+114) at San Diego Padres (-124); o/u 7.5

9:40 p.m. ET, Friday, March 28, 2025

Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Braves vs. Padres Bettors Backing San Diego

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 60% of bets are on the Padres’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Probable Pitchers:

Atlanta Braves: Reynaldo López will take the mound for Atlanta. In the 2024 season, López appeared in 26 games, posting an 8-5 record with a 1.99 ERA and 148 strikeouts over 135.2 innings. ​

San Diego Padres: Dylan Cease is slated to start for San Diego. Last season, Cease made 33 starts, compiling a 14-11 record with a 3.47 ERA and 224 strikeouts across 189.1 innings. Notably, Cease tossed six scoreless innings of one-hit ball against the Braves in 2024.

Atlanta Braves: The Braves aim to bounce back after a 7-4 loss on Opening Day. Despite home runs from Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley, the team struggled with runners in scoring position, going 0-for-7, and left 10 men on base.

San Diego Padres: The Padres secured a 7-4 victory in their season opener, highlighted by a pinch-hit home run from Gavin Sheets in the seventh inning. The lineup was 3-for-9 with runners in scoring position and successfully stole five bases without being caught. ​

Predictions and Picks

Injury Report:

San Diego Padres:

Yu Darvish (RHP): Will begin the season on the injured list due to elbow inflammation. ​

Matt Waldron (RHP): Out with an oblique injury.

Joe Musgrove (RHP): Sidelined due to an elbow issue.

Braves vs. Padres MLB BETTING PREDICTION

I know this is a good pitching matchup but the matchup for Game 1 of this series yesterday was even better and these two teams accounted for 11 runs. With the fire power on both sides, I don’t want to mess with the under. Crooked numbers galore at Petco Park tonight! Give me the over at Bovada.lv.

Braves vs. Padres MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 7.5