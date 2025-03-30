Braves vs. Padres Prediction: Will Atlanta earn their first win?

The Atlanta Braves remain in San Diego to face the Padres at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday night. It’s Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN and the final game of a four-game set. Can the Braves win the game outright as money-line road underdogs? Keep reading for our Braves vs. Padres betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: A.J. Smith-Shawver (ATL) vs. Nick Pivetta (SD)

The Atlanta Braves are 0-3 straight up this year. Atlanta is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Braves are 1-2 ATS this season.

The San Diego Padres are 3-0 straight up this year. San Diego is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Padres are 2-1 ATS this season.

Braves vs. Padres Game Matchup and Betting Odds

959 Atlanta Braves (+105) at 960 San Diego Padres (-125); o/u 8.5

7:00 PM ET, Sunday, March 30, 2025

Petco Park, San Diego, CA

TV: ESPN

Braves vs. Padres Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the Padres money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Atlanta Braves DFS Spin

Braves first baseman Matt Olson recorded the team’s lone extra base hit in their 1-0 loss to San Diego on Saturday. In that game, the 2023 Silver Slugger Award winner went 1 for 4 with a double. Olson is batting .222 with a .795 OPS this season. The Atlanta native has a .792 OPS against Padres starter Nick Pivetta. That fact makes Matt Olson worthy of DFS consideration on Sunday.

San Diego Padres DFS Spin

Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth scored the team’s only run in their 1-0 win over Atlanta on Saturday. Hitting out of the #5 spot in the lineup, the left-handed hitter from Saint Clair, MI went 1 for 3 with a double and a run scored. Cronenworth is batting .300 with 1 homer, 1 RBI, and an OPS of 1.064 this season. Jake Cronenworth had an OPS of .784 in home games last season, making him an appealing DFS option at Petco Park on Sunday.

Braves vs. Padres MLB Betting Trends

Atlanta is 42-34 straight up after a loss since the start of last season.

Atlanta is 61-54 straight up in non-division games since the beginning of last season.

The over is 87-79-6 in San Diego’s games since the start of last season.

The over is 47-36-4 in San Diego’s home games since the beginning of last season.

Braves vs. Padres Betting Prediction

Atlanta will trot out 22-year-old phenom AJ Smith-Shawver to start this game. The Fort Worth, TX native has 6 career starts under his belt. Smith-Shawver’s career record is 1-0 with a 3.64 ERA, a 1.11 WHIP, a .183 batting average against, and 7.3 K/9. I like his chances to pitch well enough to win as Atlanta’s bats snap out of their early season funk. I’m taking the Braves as moneyline underdogs in this one. The pick is Atlanta +105 on the money line over San Diego at Bovada.lv.

Braves vs. Padres MLB Betting Prediction: ATLANTA BRAVES +105