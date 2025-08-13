Braves vs. Mets Prediction: Will Division Rivals Light Up Scoreboard?

​The Braves send the veteran Carlos Carrasco to the mound, marking his first career start against his former club, the Mets. With New York listed as a heavy moneyline favorite and the total sitting at 9 runs, what’s the best bet on the board when it comes to this Braves vs. Mets matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

7:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Citi Field, Queens, New York

Braves vs. Mets Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Mets are -190 moneyline favorites to beat the Braves, who are +169 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, is sitting at 9 runs.

Braves vs. Mets Public Betting: Bettors Love New York

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 70% of the bets are on the Mets’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Pitching Matchup

Carrasco’s season has been rocky—he’s 2–2 with a 6.18 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, and 32 strikeouts over 43.2 innings. His most recent outing was especially rough, surrendering six earned runs in just 5⅔ innings.

On the other side, David Peterson has been one of the Mets’ most reliable starters. He’s 7–5 with a 2.98 ERA over 133 innings, and has consistently delivered quality starts—averaging six innings per outing and tallying 14–15 quality starts. Since May, Peterson has gone at least six innings in 13 of his last 16 starts.

Braves vs. Mets MLB BETTING PREDICTION

With Peterson bringing consistency and home-field edge, and Carrasco still trying to regain early-season form, the Mets clearly hold the advantage. The Braves’ offense has shown sparks—especially in series against Miami—but the bullpen remains a question mark. Weather conditions could give the game a slight tilt toward hitting environments.

Projected Final Score: New York Mets 6, Atlanta Braves 4, pushing over the run total. Home pitching and recent firepower give the Mets the upper hand, but Atlanta’s bats may keep this closer than some expect.

Braves vs. Mets MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 9