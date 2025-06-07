Braves vs. Giants Prediction: Will Webb lead SF to victory?

​ The Atlanta Braves (27–35) will look to snap a five-game losing streak this afternoon as they face the San Francisco Giants (36–28) at Oracle Park. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET (1:05 p.m. PT). The Braves will send right-hander Bryce Elder to the mound, while the Giants counter with right-hander Logan Webb. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Braves vs. Giants matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Atlanta Braves at San Francisco Giants

4:05 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 7, 2025

Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

Braves vs. Giants Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Giants are -145 moneyline favorites to knock off the Braves, who are +133 on the moneyline. The total, meanwhile, sits at 7.5 runs.

Braves vs. Giants Public Betting: Bettors Love SF

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 70% of the bets are on the Giants’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Pitching Matchup

Bryce Elder (ATL)

Elder enters the game with a 2–3 record and a 4.56 ERA over 49.1 innings, recording 37 strikeouts against 17 walks and a 1.30 WHIP. His recent performances have been inconsistent, and he has struggled on the road this season. In his last start, Elder allowed three earned runs over 5.1 innings against the Red Sox.

Logan Webb (SF)

Webb holds a 5–5 record with a 2.55 ERA over 81.1 innings, recording 91 strikeouts and 17 walks with a 1.17 WHIP. He has been particularly effective at home, and in his last outing, he pitched a complete game shutout, allowing no earned runs and striking out seven batters.

Recent Team Performance

The Braves are in the midst of a five-game losing streak and have struggled offensively, failing to exceed three runs in three of their last four games. Their bullpen has also been a concern, with recent call-up Craig Kimbrel joining the roster amid ongoing struggles.

The Giants have won three consecutive games and boast a strong home record of 20–11. Their pitching staff has been a strength, with a team ERA of 3.05 and the bullpen ranking among the best in MLB.

Braves vs. Giants MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Given the current form of both teams and the pitching matchup, the Giants are favored to win today’s game. Webb’s dominance at home and the Giants’ bullpen advantage are significant factors. Expect the Giants to capitalize on the Braves’ recent struggles and secure another home victory.

Braves vs. Giants MLB Playoffs Prediction: SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS -145