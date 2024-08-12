Braves vs. Giants Prediction: Will SF take opener?

With Chris Sale set to oppose Blake Snell in an outstanding pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in Monday night’s Braves vs. Giants matchup at 9:45 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Atlanta Braves (-110) at San Francisco Giants (-110); o/u 6.5

9:45 p.m. ET, Monday, August 12, 2024

Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

Braves vs. Giants: Public Bettors Backing Atlanta in Opener

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 60% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Soler homers twice, drives in four runs

Jorge Soler homered twice to drive in four runs versus the Rockies on Sunday. The Braves have to hope this is more than just a Coors Field outburst for Soler. Four homers in three days is pretty good anywhere, though. For the year, he has five homers in six games at Coors and four in 52 home games between San Francisco and Atlanta.

Chapman has three-hit day vs. Tigers

Matt Chapman went 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBI against the Tigers on Sunday. Chapman is batting .362 with five homers and 15 RBI in his last 15 games. It’s pretty nuts that no one wanted to pay a legit top-30 player when he was available in free agency last winter.

Braves vs. Giants MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Atlanta’s last 6 games

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 8 of San Francisco’s last 11 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 8 of Atlanta’s last 11 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of San Francisco’s last 8 games when playing at home against Atlanta

Braves vs. Giants MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take San Francisco. The Giants are 12-4 in their last 16 games overall, are 9-3 in their last 12 home contests and are 9-2 in their last 11 league meetings. On the other side, the over is 1-7 in the Braves’ last eight games overall, are 1-7 in their last eight league contests and are 4-11 in their last 15 games listed as a favorite.

Braves vs. Giants MLB Playoffs Prediction: SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS -110