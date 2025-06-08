Braves vs. Giants Prediction: Can Braves pull out of tailspin?

The Atlanta Braves remain in San Francisco to face the Giants at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday afternoon. It’s the final game of a three-game set. Can the Giants win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Braves vs. Giants betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Spencer Strider (ATL) vs. Landen Roupp (SF)

The Atlanta Braves are 27-36 straight up this year. They are 2-8 straight up in their last 10 games. The Braves are 27-36 ATS this season.

The San Francisco Giants are 37-28 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Giants are 31-34 ATS this season.

Braves vs. Giants Game Matchup and Betting Odds

961 Atlanta Braves (-120) at 962 San Francisco Giants (-100); o/u 8.5

4:05 PM ET, Sunday, June 8, 2025

Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

Braves vs. Giants Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the Giants money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Atlanta Braves DFS Spin

Braves center fielder Michael Harris II drove in half of his team’s runs in their 3-2 loss to the Giants on Saturday afternoon. In that game, the 24-year-old left-handed hitter went 1 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. For the season, Harris is hitting .237 with 4 homers, 36 RBIs, 10 steals, and an OPS of .610 across 241 at-bats. Michael Harris II is batting .296 with an OPS of .728 over his last 7 games, making him an intriguing DFS option on Sunday.

San Francisco Giants DFS Spin

Giants third baseman Matt Chapman drove in the majority of his team’s runs in their 3-2 win over the Giants on Saturday. Hitting out of the cleanup spot, the former Toronto Blue Jay went 1 for 4 with a homer, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. Chapman is hitting .241 with 12 homers, 30 RBIs, 6 steals, and an OPS of .801 in 228 at-bats this year. The five-time Gold Glove Award winner is batting .321 with an OPS of .976 over his last 15 games. That fact makes Matt Chapman worth a look in most DFS formats.

Braves vs. Giants MLB Betting Trends

Atlanta is 0-6 straight up in their last 6 games overall.

Atlanta is 17-18 straight up after a loss this season.

San Francisco is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games against Atlanta.

San Francisco is 5-2 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

Braves vs. Giants Betting Prediction

I like the Giants here. A few relevant statistics will make the case for San Francisco winning outright on Sunday. The Giants are 21-11 straight up as the home team and 12-11 straight up as an underdog this season. What’s more, San Francisco is 3-2 straight up as a home underdog and 22-16 straight up in National League games this year. And finally, the NL’s Bay Area team is 31-25 straight up when playing on no rest and 34-27 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest in 2025. The pick is San Francisco -100 on the money line over Atlanta at Bovada.lv.

Braves vs. Giants MLB Betting Prediction: SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS -100