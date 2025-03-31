Braves vs. Dodgers Prediction: Will L.A. stay perfect, cash on runline?

​ ​The Atlanta Braves (0-3) will face the Los Angeles Dodgers (5-0) on Monday, March 31, 2025, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The game is scheduled to begin at 10:10 PM Eastern Time and will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and FDSSO. What’s the best bet for tonight’s Braves vs. Dodgers matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Atlanta Braves (+185) at Los Angeles Dodgers (-204); o/u 8

10:10 p.m. ET, Monday, March 31, 2025

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Braves vs. Dodgers Public Betting: Bettors Backing L.A.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 73% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Starting Pitchers:

Atlanta Braves: Grant Holmes, a right-handed pitcher, will make his first start of the season. In 2024, Holmes had a 2-1 record with a 3.56 ERA over 26 appearances, including seven starts. ​

Los Angeles Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow, also a right-hander, is set to make his 2025 debut. His 2024 season was cut short due to tendinitis.

Team Performance:

Atlanta Braves: The Braves have started the season with three consecutive losses, including a 5-0 defeat to the San Diego Padres on March 30. Offensively, they have struggled, with a team batting average of .177 and a total of seven runs scored over three games.

Los Angeles Dodgers: The Dodgers are off to a strong start, winning their first five games. They swept the Detroit Tigers in a three-game series, averaging nearly seven runs per game. Their team batting average stands at .224, with 12 home runs and 30 runs scored.

Key Players:

Atlanta Braves:

Ozzie Albies (2B): Has hit 1 home run with 3 RBIs, despite a batting average of .133.

Marcell Ozuna (DH): Maintains a .222 batting average with a .563 on-base percentage.

Los Angeles Dodgers:

Freddie Freeman (1B): In 2024, Freeman collected 153 hits with an on-base percentage of .378 and a slugging percentage of .476.

Mookie Betts (RF): Recorded 19 home runs and 75 RBIs in the previous season, with a batting average of .289.

Injuries:

Atlanta Braves: Key players on the injured list include shortstop Nacho Alvarez Jr. (10-day IL), catcher Sean Murphy (10-day IL), starting pitcher Spencer Strider (15-day IL), right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. (10-day IL), and relief pitcher Joe Jiménez (15-day IL).

Los Angeles Dodgers: Injuries include relief pitchers Evan Phillips (15-day IL), Giovanny Gallegos (7-day IL), Michael Kopech (15-day IL), and starting pitchers Tony Gonsolin (15-day IL) and Edgardo Henriquez (15-day IL).

Braves vs. Dodgers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

I’m laying the 1.5 runs with the Dodgers at Bovada.lv. The Braves had a rough opening series in San Diego, to say the least. They were swept in those four games and combined for just seven runs in the process. The Dodgers, meanwhile, are a perfect 5-0 to start the season and failed to win on the runline only once (a 5-4 victory over the Tigers on Opening Day).

Braves vs. Dodgers MLB Playoffs Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -1.5 (+104)