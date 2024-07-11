Close Menu
    MLB Articles

    Braves vs. Diamondbacks Prediction: Is total too low?

    Braves vs. Diamondbacks

    Will Atlanta win three of four in Arizona when the Braves vs. Diamondbacks series continues on Thursday night at 9:40 p.m. ET? Max Fried will oppose Brandon Pfaadt in tonight’s pitching matchup from Chase Field.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    959 Atlanta Braves (-126) at 960 Arizona Diamondbacks (+108); o/u 8

    9:40 p.m. ET, Thursday, July 11, 2024

    Braves vs. Diamondbacks: Public Bettors Love Atlanta

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 77% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Ozuna hits home run in loss

    Marcell Ozuna went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored, and two RBI against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday. Ozuna knocked a base hit to lead off the second inning for Atlanta and scored on a double by Travis d’Arnaud. With a runner on in the eighth, he took Ryan Thompson deep for a game-tying two-run homer. The 33-year-old slugger is up to 24 homers while hitting .296/.374/.568 with 55 runs scored and 75 RBI across 385 plate appearances.

    Suarez has big night in win

    Eugenio Suárez went 2-for-4 with a home run, double, two runs scored, and three RBI in the Diamondbacks’ 7-5 win over the Braves on Wednesday. Suárez took Charlie Morton deep for a two-run blast in the second inning to put the Diamondbacks on the board. He added a double in the seventh to drive in a third run and scored on a single by Jose Herrera. The 32-year-old third baseman is hitting .208/.293/.345 with eight homers and 43 RBI across 351 plate appearances.

    The total has gone OVER in 10 of Arizona’s last 12 games when playing as the underdog

    Braves are 12-4 SU in their last 16 games against Arizona

    The total has gone OVER in 9 of Arizona’s last 11 games against an opponent in the National League

    Braves vs. Diamondbacks MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the over. The over is 12-3 in the Diamondbacks’ last 15 games overall, is 5-2 in their last seven meetings with the Braves and is 7-3 in their last 10 home contests. The over is also 9-2 in the Diamondbacks’ last 11 league matchups and is 15-6 in their last 21 contests as an underdog.

    Braves vs. Diamondbacks MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8

