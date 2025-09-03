Braves vs. Cubs Odds & Prediction: Will Chicago Keep Rolling Behind Horton?

Looking for today’s Braves vs. Cubs prediction? The series continues at Wrigley Field with Bryce Elder taking the mound for Atlanta against Cade Horton of Chicago. The Braves are fighting to stay alive in the NL playoff race, while the Cubs are looking to extend their lead with strong pitching and timely hitting. Expect another tense September showdown under the lights at the Friendly Confines.

Betting Outlook

The Cubs are home favorites at –148 on the moneyline, while the Braves check in at +136 as underdogs. The total is set at 8 runs, suggesting a balanced game where pitching may dictate the outcome. You can view the latest odds and place your bets here.

Game Prediction

Bryce Elder has relied on control and ground balls to keep Atlanta competitive, but he’s vulnerable to hard contact when behind in counts. Cade Horton, one of Chicago’s rising stars, has shown impressive poise at Wrigley, mixing a lively fastball with a sharp slider.

Atlanta’s offense, anchored by Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Olson, can strike quickly, but the Cubs’ depth and Horton’s ability to limit damage give Chicago the upper hand. Expect a close contest early before the Cubs’ bullpen seals a 5–3 win at home.

Final Thoughts

With Horton on the hill and a home crowd behind them, the Cubs are well-positioned to keep rolling in September.

