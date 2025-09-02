Braves vs. Cubs Prediction: Can Chicago Stay Hot at Wrigley on Sept 2?

Looking for today’s Braves vs. Cubs prediction? Atlanta travels to Wrigley Field for an NL clash against a Cubs squad that has been red hot at home. Joey Wentz takes the mound for the Braves, while Shota Imanaga starts for Chicago in a pitching matchup that could dictate the pace of this one. With playoff positioning in the balance, expect an intense showdown under the lights at the Friendly Confines.

Braves at Cubs Game Info

Date: Tuesday, September 2, 2025

Tuesday, September 2, 2025 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Location: Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois TV: Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports South

Betting Outlook

Chicago opens as the strong home favorite at –168 on the moneyline, while Atlanta checks in at +151 as the underdog. The total is set at 8 runs, hinting at a moderately scoring contest given Wrigley’s hitter-friendly tendencies. You can find the latest lines and place your wagers here.

Game Prediction

Atlanta turns to Joey Wentz, who has struggled with consistency and control, which could spell trouble against a patient Cubs lineup. Shota Imanaga has been excellent at home, showcasing command of his fastball and splitter while limiting hard contact.

The Braves’ offense still has firepower with Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Olson, but Wrigley is a tough place to steal wins against a confident Cubs roster. Look for Chicago’s pitching and timely hitting to prevail, with the Cubs pulling out a 6–3 victory.

Final Thoughts

