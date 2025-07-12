Braves vs. Cardinals Prediction: Will game turn into a shootout?

​The Atlanta Braves (41–52) travel to Busch Stadium seeking to build on their narrow 6–5 win on Friday, even though they continue to struggle on the road (17–30 away). Meanwhile, the St. Louis Cardinals (50–45) look to even the series behind familiar comforts at home (28–19). What’s the best bet in tonight’s Braves vs. Cardinals matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals

2:15 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 12, 2025

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Braves vs. Cardinals Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Cardinals are -125 moneyline favorites to beat the Braves, who are +105 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, is sitting at 9.5 runs.

Braves vs. Cardinals Public Betting: Bettors Backing Atlanta

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 61% of the bets are on the Braves moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

St. Louis will send right-hander Erick Fedde to the mound, who has had a rough go overall and is still hunting for his first career win against Atlanta—he’s currently 0–6 with a 9.98 ERA in the matchup. Atlanta is expected to counter with Nathan Wiles—a control-oriented pitcher that has struggled to miss bats, but faces a powerful Cardinals lineup. Fedde’s demons vs. Atlanta, coupled with home-field support, set the stage for a pivotal outing.

Both teams boast potent offenses. The Braves showcased pop on Friday with Sean Murphy driving two home runs and three RBIs. On the other side, Cardinals rookie Nolan Gorman provides big-power potential; Wiles’ pitch-to-contact tendencies may give Gorman a prime opportunity to shine. Also keep an eye on Marcell Ozuna, who carries a .600 average (9-for-15) and two homers in his career against Fedde.

Braves vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Expect a competitive, tight affair. Fedde has yet to find success against Atlanta, but Wiles isn’t a dominant strikeout guy—this could lead to offensive opportunities on both sides. Depth of batting for the Braves (Murphy) versus Cardinals’ power threats (Gorman, Ozuna) will likely decide the outcome. With St. Louis’s bullpen reliability and home-field edge, they appear slightly ahead—but a few timely hits from Atlanta can turn the tide. Given Fedde has been a gas can of late, I love the over.

Braves vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 9.5