Braves vs. Cardinals Prediction: Is Betting Total too High?

​The struggling Atlanta Braves (40–52) head into Busch Stadium to face the surging St. Louis Cardinals (50–44) in the first game of their weekend series. With both teams sending mid-rotation starters to the mound, Friday’s matchup offers a classic pitcher’s duel with playoff implications for the Cardinals and a chance for Atlanta to right its course. What’s the smart play in tonight’s Braves vs. Cardinals matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals

8:15 p.m. ET, Friday, July 11, 2025

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Braves vs. Cardinals Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Braves are -113 moneyline favorites to beat the Cardinals, who are +104 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, is sitting at 9 runs.

Braves vs. Cardinals Public Betting: Bettors Backing St. Louis

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 63% of the bets are on the Cardinals moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Pitching Matchup

Grant Holmes (Braves) takes the mound for Atlanta. At 4–8 with a 3.44 ERA and 1.24 WHIP over 18 starts and 102 innings, Holmes brings strikeout upside (10.4 K/9) but has a middling 4-8 record, indicative of the Braves’ offensive struggles

Opposing him is Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals), who sits at 6–6 with a 3.70 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in 97⅓ innings. Liberatore is especially effective at home, posting a 2.94 ERA at Busch Stadium this year.

Edge: Liberatore. His home-field comfort and control offer a slight upper hand in what looks to be a low-scoring affair.

Braves Outlook

Atlanta’s offense is sputtering, averaging just 4.03 runs per game with a .241/.314/.385 slash line, while enduring a six-game losing streak in series and a 1–6 skid recently. Though Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Olson provide sparks, the supporting lineup has struggled to produce consistently.

Cardinals Outlook

St. Louis is comfortably above .500, riding solid pitching and timely hitting. They’re 28–18 at home and have gone 9–2 against NL East teams this season. Offensively, they generate 4.55 runs per game behind a .252/.321/.394 triple-slash and have key contributors like Alec Burleson, Brendan Donovan, and Willson Contreras. Their bullpen is also deeper and more reliable than Atlanta’s.

Braves vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

This is a textbook pitcher’s duel leaning toward St. Louis. Liberatore’s home success, combined with the Cardinals’ potent offense and depth, gives them the upper hand. Look for a tight, low-scoring game.

Braves vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 9