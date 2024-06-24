Close Menu
    Braves vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Braves vs. Cardinals

    With Spencer Schwellenbach set to oppose Lance Lynn in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in Monday night’s Braves vs. Cardinals contest? First pitch from Busch Stadium is set for 7:45 p.m. ET tonight.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    903 Atlanta Braves (-124) at 904 St. Louis Cardinals (+106); o/u 8.5

    7:45 p.m. ET, Monday, June 24, 2024

    Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

    Braves vs. Cardinals: Public Bettors Backing Atlanta in Opener

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Kelenic starting to take advantage of opportunities

    Jarred Kelenic went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI on Sunday against the Yankees. Kelenic has turned himself into a bit of an engine atop the Braves’ lineup. He has a hit in all eight games he’s led-off and is 11-for-36 overall there. His homer got the Braves’ offense going and a fifth inning sac fly gave them some needed insurance. Most notably, Atlanta felt comfortable with him there against lefty Nestor Cortes. There’s a mild breakout happening here spurned by opportunity.

    Burleson turning in breakout season

    Alec Burleson went 2-for-4 with two RBI and two steals in a win over the Giants on Sunday. Burleson had an RBI single in the first inning and then another RBI single in the second to give him 32 RBI on the season. The two swipes also gave him five on the year to go along with a .385/.319/.469 slash line. He hits near the top of the lineup pretty much every day and needs to be rostered in more leagues.

    Cardinals are 12-3 SU in their last 15 games at home.

    The total has gone UNDER in 11 of St. Louis’ last 14 games when playing as the underdog.

    Braves are 14-4 SU in their last 18 games when playing on the road against St. Louis.

    Braves vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the over. The over is 5-1 in the Cardinals’ last six games overall, is 5-1 in their last six league matchups and is 4-1 the last five times St. Louis has played on a Monday. On the other side, the over is 7-2 in the Braves’ last nine games against the Cardinals, is 6-2 in their last eight road matchups versus St. Louis and is 7-3 in their last 10 meetings with an opponent from the National League Central.

    Braves vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5

