    Braves vs. Brewers Prediction: Will under hit?

    Anthony Rome
    Braves vs. Brewers

    The Braves vs. Brewers series continues on Monday night when Grant Holmes opposes Colin Rea in the pitching matchup. With the Brewers listed as home favorites and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, what’s the smart bet tonight at American Family Field?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    953 Atlanta Braves (+108) at 954 Milwaukee Brewers (-126); o/u 8.5

    8:10 p.m. ET, Monday, July 29, 2024

    American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

    Braves vs. Brewers: Public Bettors leaning towards Milwaukee

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 54% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Riley hits home run, scores two runs

    Austin Riley went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored, two RBI, and a walk in the Braves’ lopsided 9-2 victory over the Mets on Sunday. Riley rudely greeted new Met reliever Ryne Stanek with a towering home run that nearly hit the facing of the second deck in the seventh inning to all but put this game away. Suddenly, Riley has his OPS up to .771 after it sat at a lowly .618 on June 13th.

    Bauers hits two-run homer

    Jake Bauers had a two-run homer, a triple and a walk Sunday as the Brewers topped the Marlins 6-2. Bauers hasn’t received consistent playing time of late, but he should be in line for most starts against righties with Christian Yelich down, unless the Brewers acquire another bat. He’s 5-for-13 with three walks in three starts and three appearances off the bench during the second half.

    Braves are 2-6 SU in their last 8 games

    Brewers are 4-11 SU in their last 15 games against Atlanta

    Braves are 11-4 SU in their last 15 games against Milwaukee

    Brewers are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games at home

    Braves vs. Brewers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The under is 6-2 in the Braves’ last eight road games when facing Milwaukee, is 15-6 in its last 21 meetings with an opponent from the National League Central Division and is 8-3 in their last 11 contests playing on a Monday. On the other side, the under is 9-3 in the Brewers’ last 12 contests played on a Monday.

    Braves vs. Brewers MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5

